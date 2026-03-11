Report: Dallas Goedert's void date pushed to Friday, buying possible time to re-up with Eagles

The book on Dallas Goedert's run with the Eagles may not be closed just yet.

The tight end's void date has been pushed back to Friday, per The Athletic's Zach Berman, which means he still isn't a free agent.

It also means there are a couple extra days' time for the 31-year-old and the Eagles to try and figure out a contract extension for 2027.

Goedert played 15 regular season games in 2025, catching 60 passes for 591 yards and a career-best 11 touchdowns.

He was a highly dependable pass-catching outlet for Jalen Hurts last season, even as the offense on the whole sputtered, and facing a potential weakness at tight end to address this offseason, Goedert went in standing as one of the better expected options on the market.

General manager Howie Roseman appears to realize that, and that the Eagles will still put up a better offense with him there than not, even after re-upping Grant Calcaterra and signing free agent Johnny Mundt as a blocking specialist.

Goedert, a former second-round pick from the 2018 NFL Draft, has been a long-time constant within the Eagles' offense, and was originally believed to be at the end of his run in Philadelphia after the Eagles won Super Bowl LIX to close out the 2024 season.

The two sides ended up working out a deal for one more year, though.

Now they might just figure out one more.

SIGN UP HERE to receive the PhillyVoice Sports newsletter

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Follow Nick on Bluesky: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports