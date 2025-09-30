Eagles film review: Cooper DeJean, Moro Ojomo, and Quinyon Mitchell have standout performances

In their Week 4 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Philadelphia Eagles built a nice first-half lead, and then needed their defense to make a bunch of stops in the second half. Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, and Moro Ojomo all made big plays to help survive with a win.

Cooper DeJean

Let's start with this incredible play by DeJean, who is blanketing Emeka Egbuka down the seam before hitting the brakes and breaking downhill in front of the crosser by Chris Godwin. If you're a quarterback, it's almost impossible to anticipate what DeJean did on this play, and if you do somehow recognize it late, you're very likely going to get sacked.

That is just an insanely high-level IQ play by a second-year player. Just have to finish with a pick, which he did not.

He also had a really nice pass breakup here:

And a bunch of physical tackles, the most noteworthy of which was on Bucs RB Rachaad White, who he then stepped over like Allen Iverson over Tyronn Lue.

Gotta cut out the taunting stuff, though, team-wide.

DeJean is just an awesome football player.

Moro Ojomo

Ojomo had a fantastic training camp, as he was a consistent disruptor in the backfield most days in practice. On Sunday, he had a sack and about a half dozen pressures, including the pressure that caused Baker Mayfield to throw short of the sticks on the Eagles' game-sealing fourth down stop. I put together a thread of some of the good stuff he did here:

We got to see on Sunday what we saw from Ojomo during the summer.

Quinyon Mitchell

And finally, Mitchell was arguably the best player on the field on Sunday, as he suffocated Bucs receivers all day. A look at his targets and tackles:

"I thought he played very good the other day," Fangio said. "I told him I think it was his best game since he's been here. He played well."

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

And on Threads: @JimmyKempski

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader