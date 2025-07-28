Eagles game ball: Dallas Goedert makes another big grab, so do two Eagles corners

The Eagles returned to the NovaCare Complex for training camp Monday after a day off Sunday. The heat was sweltering, and the defense was also scorching, harassing the Birds' offense all practice.

It was far easier to find a game ball for a defensive player after this practice than someone from the offensive side, but have no fear, we have a candidate for each.

Here are the game ball honors from Saturday's session at NovaCare...

Offense: Dallas Goedert, TE

Amazingly, the two standouts for this game ball have already received a game ball from us since the start of camp.



Goedert earned our game ball after the second practice for making a variety of catches and showing the benefits of having a longtime rapport with Jalen Hurts. The other consideration for today's game ball, Elijah Cooks, earned the honor on Saturday thanks to a back-shoulder catch in the end zone at the end of practice.

This time, Goedert made one of the only big plays for the offense at practice, stretching the seam to reel in a pass from Hurts between two defenders in a 7-on-7 drill, overshadowing a nice catch from Cooks against Adoree' Jackson on a jump ball, also in 1 on 1s.



Goedert, who returned to the Eagles this year on a restructured deal for less money, is having a really strong camp and continues to be a safety valve for Hurts. If he has a regular season as strong as his camp, he might find a promising free-agent market in March.

Defense: Quinyon Mitchell, CB

How long did it take Quinyon Mitchell to get his first career interception? He didn't have one for the entire regular season until getting his first agains the Packers in an NFC Wild Card game. But the second-year corner shined in this practice, sticking A.J. Brown across the middle on a cross before sticking his hand out to deflect the pass early in 11-on-11s. Shortly after, the defense executed a blitz and stunt, causing a free rush to barrel down on Hurts, who heaved the ball deep down the left sideline intended for Brown, but the ball was badly underthrown. Mitchell one-handed the ball as he came down with the interception along the sideline. It was the first interception of camp, but not the first of the day for an Eagles QB. Another corner, Tariq Castro-Fields, picked off Kyle McCord, getting a jump on a pass over the middle intended for tight end E.J. Jenkins.

