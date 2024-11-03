More Sports:

November 03, 2024

Eagles gameday open thread: Week 9 vs. Jaguars

Chat Eagles-Jags with us here.

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Jalen Hurts will look to improve to 2-0 lifetime against the Jaguars.

After impressive back-to-back road performances against the New York Giants and the Cincinnati Bengals, the Philadelphia Eagles return home to take on Doug Pederson and the struggling Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Eagles are relatively healthy, though they'll be without LT Jordan Mailata, TE Dallas Goedert, and CB Darius Slay. The Jaguars are very banged up, particularly along their offensive line and at wide receiver. You can find the Eagles' and Jaguars' inactives here.

As we noted in our Eagles-Jaguars preview, the Jaguars have had an atrocious pass defense all season long. This is an opportunity for Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and the Eagles' passing attack to build some momentum. On the other side of the ball, the Jags are missing offensive linemen and receivers, so their passing attack is compromised. It is imperative that the Eagles defense slow down Tank Bigsby and the Jags' rushing attack.

The Eagles are 7.5-point favorites heading into this matchup. Here are our staff writer picks. For the gambling degenerates, you can find my Week 9 picks around the NFL here.

Feel free to discuss the game in the comments section below.

