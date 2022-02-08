What they're saying: How committed are the Eagles to Jalen Hurts? Who's likely be traded?

The offseason is when the fun begins.

Maybe not so much for NFL fans, but for those who cover the league, it's a time to get a little creative with our writing.

This offseason is no different, with mock drafts, fake trades, stay or go suggestions and other flights of fancy streaming in from outlets across the net (inducing ours). Will the Eagles go crazy and bring in a new quarterback, either via trade or the draft? Will they be major players in the trade or free agent market? Will Jason Kelce retire?

There's no real way to know the answers to these questions until they actually occur, so all we can do is try and predict.

And it's in that frame of mind that we begin this week's What They're Saying:

An open marriage?

Danny Heifetz | The Ringer

Let's start with The Ringer, which went through every team's quarterback situation and compared it to a relationship status. These ranged from "Relationship Goals" for teams like the Chiefs, Bills, Bengals, Rams and Chargers — all the way to "Still on the Apps" for QB needy franchises. The Eagles and Jalen Hurts fell somewhere in the middle. Here's a look at how he explains the team's relationship and commitment to Hurts right now (warning, a bit NSFW):

Not Ready to Be Exclusive Miami Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa Philadelphia Eagles and Jalen Hurts Hurts and Tua had their own love triangle in college, when they went back and forth as the starter at Alabama. Now they are in the pros, and they have each ended up with total fuccbois. The Dolphins publicly say they are committed to Tua, but behind closed doors, we know they have had their doubts—and that they are looking at other quarterbacks. The Eagles, meanwhile, have no interest in being exclusive. They even once said they wanted to be a “quarterback factory.” (Total fuccboi move.) To be clear, though, Hurts knew what he was getting into when he got drafted. Hurts was added to the roster while the team was still “committed” to Carson Wentz, and then it traded Wentz away to make Hurts the starter. With that prologue to a relationship, Hurt can’t be surprised he’s not getting clear answers about his future. Philly has three draft picks in the top 20 this year. It could build a solid group around Hurts. Or it could package those picks for a star quarterback and keep Hurts as its side option. Be careful, Jalen—once a fuccboi, always a fuccboi. [The Ringer]

On the move?

Jeremy Fowler | ESPN

The Eagles certainly will be looking to add pieces this offseason via trade. They have 10 draft picks, three of them first rounders, and a bevy of needs. But they also could add some more ammunition by trading away a few younger players. ESPN made a list of 20 such players from all 32 teams, and what do you know, two Eagles were on the list:

Gardner Minshew, QB, Philadelphia Eagles Signed through: 2022 Minshew has sneaky good value as a bridge starter. He has shown promise at two stops -- Jacksonville and Philadelphia -- and his $2.5 million salary is cost-effective. He wants to play. Who will give him a chance? Maybe the Colts add a passer to apply pressure to Wentz. Andre Dillard, OT, Philadelphia Eagles Signed through: 2022 Rumors of Dillard’s availability at the deadline were rampant, and with Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson entrenched as the tackles. Dillard is good enough to start somewhere, and the Eagles would be wasting him as a swing tackle. Dillard has two years left on his rookie deal at a combined $3.8 million, so interest should be there. The Panthers need offensive line help. [ESPN]

Three more trade candidates

Geoffrey Knox | Inside the Iggles

In addition to Minshew and Dillard, Inside the Iggles tried to find the next three trade candidates. With Fletcher Cox's contract situation making him virtually unmovable, the trio highlighted here would hardly be blockbusters. In between a blurb on moving linebacker Patrick Johnson and safety K'Von Wallace — two young players who have shown some upside — it is also recommended the Birds move former second-round pick JJ Arcega-Whiteside. Yeah, good luck with that...

JJAW is one of the more abhorrent wide receivers that has ever played for this team, and that’s saying a lot. Thankfully, Howie Roseman has stopped trying to convince us that the next season will provide the breakout. Hopefully, everything he’s been seeing will finally talk him into moving on and finding a trade partner. At this point, we’ll take anything. A seventh-rounder? That’s fine with us! All JJ is doing at this point is occupying a roster spot that could be given to someone more deserving. [Inside the Iggles]

Best extension

Joel Corry | CBS Sports

Let's look at the guys who definitely will be here next year — like offensive lineman Jordan Mailata. The Eagles, shorty after he won a position battle with Andre Dillard to start at left tackle, rewarded the giant Australian with a four-year, $64 million extension. And according to Corry and his 2021 contract awards (which also recognize the worst extension, worst signing and best and worst contract value), Mailata has signed the best extension in all of football over the last 12 months.

The Eagles signed Jordan Mailata, a rugby player who had never played American football when taken in 2018's seventh round, to a four-year, $64 million extension (worth up to $80 million through salary escalators) with $40.85 million of guarantees. Mailata played at a Pro Bowl level in his first season as a full-time starter. He only gave up 20 quarterback pressures this season according to PFF. Without the extension, the Eagles would have been forced to designate Mailata as a franchise player or risk losing him in free agency. Since Mailata is just scratching the surface of his talent, he would have been in high demand on the open market. Mailata joining the $20 million per year offensive lineman club, which currently has three members, would have been a certainty. Left tackles Trent Williams, David Bakhtiari and Laremy Tunsil have deals with the 49ers, Packers and Texans averaging $23.01 million, $23 million and $22 million per year respectively. Becoming the NFL's highest paid offensive lineman, like Trent Brown did with the Raiders in 2019 free agency, wouldn't have been out of the question since Mailata doesn't turn 25 until the end of March. [CBS Sports]

Gannon fodder

Marcus Hayes | Philadelphia Inquirer

As many readers know, Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, for some reason, was a hot head coach candidate this cycle despite his unit being in the middle of the pack in most statistical categories. The young first-year coordinator benefitted from a weak second half of the Eagles schedule but also did show a ton of growth, improvement and adaptability. Ironically, he remains with the Birds after — according to the Inquirer's Marcus Hayes — the Brian Flores lawsuit forced the hand of some teams who would wind up hiring minority candidates. Is Gannon's return a good or bad thing?

Which brings us to 2022. Given better horses, will Gannon have a smoother ride? The Eagles have three first-round picks in April, and they currently have more than $20 million in salary-cap space, which could grow. They have lots of decisions to make. Gannon, a league source said, will have a loud voice in making those decisions. Graham will be 34 and coming off a knee injury. Cox will be 32 at season’s end, coming off his worst campaign in eight years. Barnett and some stopgaps will be gone. The Birds need at least one new starting defensive end, one frontline linebacker, one cornerback, and one safety. It will be Gannon’s defense to construct. How well he builds, then coaches, will determine if he’s interviewing for head coaching jobs again this time next year. This is one of the best possible outcomes for the Birds. Of course, the best possible outcome would’ve been for the Texans to hire Gannon … so the Eagles could then hire new defensive coordinator Brian Flores. [Inquirer.com]

