September 28, 2021

Eagles LG Isaac Seumalo done for the season; S K'Von Wallace to IR

092821IsaacSeumalo Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports

Isaac Seumalo is done for the season.

Philadelphia Eagles starting LG Isaac Seumalo's season is over with a Lisfranc injury that requires surgery, the team announced on Tuesday. Seumalo will head to the injured reserve list. Safety K'Von Wallace will join Seumalo on IR with a separated shoulder.

Seumalo was carted off the field Monday night in the Eagles' loss to the Cowboys. He was replaced in the lineup by Nate Herbig. The Eagles were already without starting LT Jordan Mailata (knee sprain) and RG Brandon Brooks (pectoral strain) in that game. Looking forward to next Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Eagles' offensive line will likely look like so:

LT LG CRG RT 
Jordan Mailata or Andre Dillard Nate Herbig  Jason KelceLandon Dickerson Lane Johnson 


Seumalo is a competent starting LG, but he has added value as a lineman who can play all three interior line spots. He also missed 7 games in 2020 on injured reserve with a knee injury, and a large chunk of training camp in 2021 with a hamstring injury.

Wallace separated his shoulder while trying to tackle Ezekiel Elliott in the first quarter. He left the field and did not return. He'll be out at least three weeks on IR. 

The Eagles' only healthy safeties are Anthony Harris and Marcus Epps, as the team continues to wait for Rodney McLeod to return to the lineup. Avonte Maddox and Andre Chachere also have some experience at safety, but it's likely that the Eagles will fill one of their open roster spots with added safety depth.

MORE: Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Cowboys game | John McMullen: Accountability is great but accomplishment needed by Jalen Hurts | Eagles snap count analysis: Week 3 at Cowboys

