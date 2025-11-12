Eagles-Lions Week 11 odds preview: Birds favored going into another heavyweight NFC bout

The Eagles will go from one major NFC North battle straight into another.

After getting by the Packers, 10-7, Monday night at Lambeau, they'll return home to Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Detroit Lions in a Sunday night matchup that has also been marked on everyone's calendars ever since the 2025 schedule released back in the spring.

Both teams have Super Bowl aspirations, but neither has faced one another as clear-cut contenders. So Sunday night, by all accounts, should be a serious heavyweight bout, and a real test for where both teams really stand.

For right now, at least, the Eagles are the slight favorite, per the sportsbooks.

Here's a look at Sunday night's odds, money lines, and points over/unders:

Sportsbook Spread Money Line Total O/U DraftKings PHI -2.5 DET +130

PHI -155 46.5 FanDuel PHI -2.5 DET +124

PHI -144 46.5 BetRivers PHI -2.5 DET +120

PHI -152 47 BetMGM PHI -2.5 DET +120

PHI -145 46.5 Bet365 PHI -2.5 DET +125

PHI -150 46.5

*Lines as of Wednesday, Nov. 12

The Eagles will be coming off a huge win over Green Bay, but having done so with a highly stagnant offense after two weeks of prep thanks to their bye, and yet a very suffocating defense that rose to every occassion within a cold Lambeau Field on Monday night.

New edge rusher Jaelan Phillips looked great in his Eagles debut, Jalen Carter and Moro Ojomo looked especially strong in the trenches, Nakobe Dean forced a fumble and made a number of other solid plays at linebacker, and Quinyon Mitchell continued building his status as a shutdown corner.

That was nearly counterbalanced, though, by an offense that struggled to move the ball until a fourth-quarter spark of a touchdown drive led by Saquon Barkley and DeVonta Smith.

Barkley is still struggling to get going through the run game, A.J.Brown is still lacking for targets, and though Smith made a spectacular catch for a pivotal touchdown on Monday night, it was on a 50-50 toss-up from Jalen Hurts after a stretch of ineffective possessions that very much has offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo back under the microscope again with all the talent at his disposal that he's seemingly failing to use.

Lane Johnson also suffered an ankle injury before halftime Monday night, and though he returned late, his status as the week goes on will be something to monitor.

The Lions got caught by the Vikings a couple of weeks ago in a 27-24 loss, but have since responded with a 44-22 pummeling of the Commanders on Sunday, doing so with 142 rushing yards from Jahmyr Gibbs, three touchdowns and 320 passing yards from Jared Goff, and a leading 119 receiving yards and a touchdown catch from Jameson Williams.

Between Gibbs, Williams, tight end Sam LaPorta, and star receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, the Detroit offense will be coming in with weapons all over the field, a quarterback in Goff who is effective enough to spread the ball around to them, and just as strong of an offensive line with Penei Sewell leading the protection.

Detroit's defense packs a considerable punch, too, with Aidan Hutchinson having collected seven sacks so far as the team's leading rusher off the edge.

Hutchinson's presence in particular will put a lot more emphasis on the matchup and health of Johnson as Sunday night approaches.

The Eagles are likely to have their hands full.

