Eagles-Lions: Staff picks, betting odds, and more for another NFC heavyweight bout

The Eagles and Lions will face off for the first time in three years, for the first time when each is a clear-cut contender, and at a point in the season when the NFC is really starting to define itself.

It's going to be a big one Sunday night at Lincoln Financial Field, and could be a major tell of where each team is really at with its Super Bowl aspirations.

Here are the betting odds and the PV staff's predictions for how Week 11 in primetime might play out...

• GAME INFO •

2025 Regular Season Week 11



Lions (6-3) at Eagles (7-2)

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET | Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)



BROADCAST INFO

TV: NBC/Peacock (Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Starks)

RADIO: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick, Devan Kaney)

BETTING LINES

Week 11 betting odds



Sportsbook Spread Money Line Total O/U DraftKings PHI -2.5 DET +130

PHI -155 46.5 FanDuel PHI -2.5 DET +124

PHI -144 46.5 BetRivers PHI -2.5 DET +120

PHI -152 47 BetMGM PHI -2.5 DET +120

PHI -145 46.5 Bet365 PHI -2.5 DET +125

PHI -150 46.5

*Lines as of Wednesday, Nov. 12

Jimmy Kempski (7-2)

Eagles 31, Lions 27

The Lions have arguably the top running back duo in the NFL, a talented set of pass catchers with diversified skill sets, a great offensive tackle duo, a solid-if-unspectacular quarterback, a premier pass rusher, and other playmakers on both sides of the ball and on special teams. A season ago, they finished 15-2 with a +222 point differential, both of which were best in the NFL. They already have more losses this season than they did a year ago, but the team remains mostly intact and they're still highly dangerous Super Bowl contenders.

But, they're banged up. On the defensive side of the ball, they will likely be without their best outside corner (D.J. Reed) and ballhawk safety (Kerby Joseph), and possibly also their CB2 (Terrion Arnold). On the offensive side of the ball, the interior of their line is shaky, as their starting LG is on IR, their All-Pro C last season retired during the summer, and their starting RG is a rookie. Also, TE Sam LaPorta missed the Lions' first two practices this week.

Meanwhile, the Eagles are every bit as talented as the Lions, but they have a chance to have every starter available for this matchup. They are about as healthy as a team can reasonably be at this point in the season.

The Eagles have beaten plenty of other very good teams this season, like the Rams, Chiefs, Buccaneers, and Packers, even if it was rarely pretty. They'll win another weird one Sunday night.

Evan Macy (6-3)

Lions 34, Eagles 27

I don't love what I saw last week. The defense was pretty spectacular but the Lions are going to give the Eagles' secondary fits, and that second outside corner spot could a real liability here. If the Eagles can score 30+ points, they might have a chance, especially at home. But I also don't have faith in the offense, which just barely mustered 10 points on Monday.

The Eagles will win the NFC East, and will have a good shot at the 1-seed, but I don't think they strengthen their cause in Week 11.

Geoff Mosher (7-2)

Lions 26, Eagles 17

The Lions are as well-coached, talented and physical of an opponent as the Eagles will see all season. They'll also be motivated by never having the chance last season to take their shot against the Eagles.

You gotta score to beat the Lions, who had some low-scoring games earlier this season but found their groove last Sunday after Dan Campbell swiped away play-calling from OC John Morton. The Lions have some injuries in the secondary that make them vulnerable, but the Eagles have the NFL's eighth-worst passing game and you never know which Eagles pass offense will show up. Can they capitalize on those Lions injuries?

If the Eagles can't run the ball again, it's hard to see them matching points against Detroit, even if the Eagles' defense can hold the Lions under 30, which is the expectation.

The Eagles have the better overall team, and this should be a close game, but the Lions will play a better overall game.

Nick Tricome (6-3)

Lions 20, Eagles 13

I trust the Eagles' defense. It looked incredibly strong against Green Bay, Jaelan Phillips looked like just the kind of boost the team needed on the edge, Quinyon Mitchell looked spectacular at corner, and Moro Ojomo and Jalen Carter look like they're really starting to wreak havoc inside now. I can see it all causing the Lions a lot of problems.

I do not trust the Eagles' offense. That unit looked largely unimpressive after two weeks of downtime, and its play-calling and scheming were underwhelming at best, headache-inducing at worst.

The Eagles' talent on offense has been a point of emphasis all year. Between Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert, Saquon Barkley, and even a continually frustrated A.J. Brown, they're stacked. And even if they're not performing at their very best, that all should equate to more than 10 points.

The Eagles got away with a win against a banged-up Packers team leaning almost entirely on its defense.

They're not going to get away with that against the Lions if they try to again. Detroit itself is too stacked on both sides of the ball to not punish them for it.

My feeling, though, is that they're going to try to anyway, and learn the hard way.

