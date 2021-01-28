RECAP: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

The Philadelphia Eagles have a new head coach in Nick Sirianni, and they have begun to surround him with a staff of assistants. We haven't heard from any of them yet, but there's still plenty to discuss.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Is Sirianni the right guy for this team? What do we think of some of the reported assistant coaching hires? Who should the Eagles be targeting in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and can they be players in free agency?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here:





Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader