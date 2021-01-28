More Sports:

January 28, 2021

RECAP: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
This is Nick Sirianni. Probably.

The Philadelphia Eagles have a new head coach in Nick Sirianni, and they have begun to surround him with a staff of assistants. We haven't heard from any of them yet, but there's still plenty to discuss.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Is Sirianni the right guy for this team? What do we think of some of the reported assistant coaching hires? Who should the Eagles be targeting in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and can they be players in free agency?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here:


