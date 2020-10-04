Eagles made a bunch of roster moves

On Saturday afternoon, the Philadelphia Eagles did some roster juggling, placing two more players on injured reserve, adding three players to the active roster from the practice squad, and temporarily elevating two more players to the 55-man game day roster from the practice squad.

Let's look at all of their moves:

Eagles place Jason Peters on IR

We covered this yesterday, but the loss of Peters means that the Eagles will head into Week 4 with their fourth different starting offensive line combination. If you need a recap of the Peters saga in 2020:

He signed with the team to be the RG after Brandon Brooks was lost for the season with an Achilles injury. When LT Andre Dillard injured his biceps and was lost for the season, Peters refused to move to LT without a bump in pay. The Eagles eventually paid Peters to move to LT, where he showed that he is in rapid decline. He was especially bad against the Bengals last Sunday. Peters is now out at least three weeks with a "toe injury."

Eagles place CB Trevor Williams on IR

Williams began the 2020 season on the practice squad, but was elevated to the active roster after Craig James went on IR. Williams filled in at times last Sunday against the Bengals after Avonte Maddox went down with an ankle injury. He played 32 snaps against Cincy, making 3 tackles and breaking up a pass.

Eagles add three players from their practice squad to the active roster

They are:

• WR Travis Fulgham: Fulgham was a late add to the team during training camp, but he showed a little something, making his share of catches. He's a bigger guy, at 6'2, 215, and should fill the J.J. Arcega-Whiteside role in the offense, though ideally he'll catch something.

• C Luke Juriga: Juriga received a guaranteed salary of $116,000 during the undrafted free agency phase of the draft, so he was all but assured at least a spot on the practice squad. With Nate Herbig starting at LG and Isaac Seumalo on IR, the Eagles don't have a direct fill-in backup center, should Jason Kelce go down.



• RB Adrian Killins: Killins has excellent speed, but his skills need refinement and his body could use a little more muscle. His best chance at contributing at some point will be to become a reliable returner, but he did not look ready to play in a real game at the conclusion of camp. Killins is a player worth developing, and perhaps he has made significant strides since the conclusion of camp, but the guess here is that he won't be asked to do much.



Eagles temporarily promote WR Deontay Burnett and S Grayland Arnold to the 55-man game day roster

This is the second week in a row that Burnett and Arnold were elevated to the active roster. Burnett had three catches for 19 yards against the Bengals. Arnold played 12 snaps on special teams.

This is the final time that Burnett and Arnold can be elevated to the active roster without having to pass through waivers before they can be added back to the practice squad.

