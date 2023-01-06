More Sports:

January 06, 2023

Nick Sirianni: Jalen Hurts is 'trending in the right direction'

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
121822JalenHurtsNickSirianni Chris Pedota/USA TODAY NETWORK

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts with head coach Nick Sirianni and offensive coordinator Shane Steichen.

The biggest question in Philadelphia sports right now: will Jalen Hurts start for the Eagles on Sunday? While there's no official word yet, as Hurts has remained a limited participant in practice the last couple of days after missing the last two games with a sprained shoulder, things appear to be on the upswing. 

Head coach Nick Sirianni spoke with the media on Friday morning and provided an update on Hurts' situation. 

"We're going to see how today goes, but he's trending in the right direction. We feel good about it, but we have to see how today goes. That's why I meet with you guys beforehand so I don't have to tell you the answer," Sirianni said with a smile.

Sirianni went on to add, "We're still thinking through everything," as it relates to if/when they make a decision on Hurts as the starter for Week 18. 

Sirianni won't speak to the media again until after Sunday's game against the Giants, so there's no real reason for him to give a definitive statement regarding Hurts. 

Obviously, the Eagles need a win on Sunday to lock up the No. 1 seed in the NFC and a first-round bye. They could get some help with losses by San Francisco and Dallas, but a W is their easiest path to having the road to the Super Bowl go through South Philly. 

Even if the Giants might be resting their starters, a capable and healthy Hurts gives them their best chance at victory. 

More Jalen Hurts injury updates to come.

