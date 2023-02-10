49ers players are still complaining about losing to the Eagles

February 10, 2023
Another day, another member of the San Francisco 49ers having a meltdown.
The latest comes from 49ers kicker Robbie Gould. Yes, you heard that right. A kicker.
Speaking with The 33rd Team outlet, Gould said, "If you make Jalen Hurts play quarterback, you're probably gonna have a pretty solid day on defense."
49ers K Robbie Gould: “If you make Jalen Hurts play quarterback, you're probably gonna have a pretty solid day on defense.”— SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) February 10, 2023
The 49ers are embarrassing themselves. pic.twitter.com/3gDHJpoUqC
Newsflash, Bobby. Your No. 1 ranked defense couldn't "force" him to do that, given that you all got smoked and the Birds beat you by 24 points.
Look inward, Rob. Look inward to come to grips with your failures.
I'll tell you right now: If the Eagles got destroyed in the NFC Championship Game and Jake Elliott was out there making cringe-worthy excuses, Philadelphia would be freaking out on him, not the Niners.
It was also two weeks ago! Two! Have you looked in the mirror since then?
Add this to the long list of 49ers losers who are whining like children:
#49ers lost to the #Eagles 31-7 in the NFCC last Sunday. Since then:— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 10, 2023
* Deebo said the Eagles D will be exposed
* Jimmie Ward said that AJ Brown and Devonte Smith will "Pay"
* Robbie Gould said Hurts isn't a good QB
* Brandon Aiyuk said he'll bet all his money on the Chiefs
🤷♂️ pic.twitter.com/x8KblMjPzD
These guys are worse than Minnesota Vikings fans in 2018 because it's not just crybaby fans, these are the actual players. You are the ones who ran your mouths, came up short and are now pulling out every spin zone possible. Shut up. Just shut up.
