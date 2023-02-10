49ers players are still complaining about losing to the Eagles

Another day, another member of the San Francisco 49ers having a meltdown.

The latest comes from 49ers kicker Robbie Gould. Yes, you heard that right. A kicker.

Speaking with The 33rd Team outlet, Gould said, "If you make Jalen Hurts play quarterback, you're probably gonna have a pretty solid day on defense."

Newsflash, Bobby. Your No. 1 ranked defense couldn't "force" him to do that, given that you all got smoked and the Birds beat you by 24 points.

Look inward, Rob. Look inward to come to grips with your failures.

I'll tell you right now: If the Eagles got destroyed in the NFC Championship Game and Jake Elliott was out there making cringe-worthy excuses, Philadelphia would be freaking out on him, not the Niners.

It was also two weeks ago! Two! Have you looked in the mirror since then?

Add this to the long list of 49ers losers who are whining like children:

Know what they all have in common? They'll be watching the Super Bowl from their house on Sunday. This is so embarrassing. Have some pride. I would be disgusted with myself if I was from San Francisco.

These guys are worse than Minnesota Vikings fans in 2018 because it's not just crybaby fans, these are the actual players. You are the ones who ran your mouths, came up short and are now pulling out every spin zone possible. Shut up. Just shut up.

