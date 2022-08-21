Jets linebacker Quincy Williams fined for late hit on Jalen Hurts

While Jalen Hurts looked excellent in his preseason action against the Jets last Friday, the most noteworthy moment of the game was a late hit on the Eagles' quarterback. On a third-and-five on the Birds' first drive, Hurts ran towards the sideline before Jets linebacker Quincy Williams got in a cheap shot:

It's an extremely dangerous play for any situation, but it happening in the preseason makes it even more egregious. Jets head coach Robert Saleh agrees with that.

The NFL has now fined Williams for the hit:

A colorful response indeed. This is from my story on the hit in the aftermath of the game:

Hurts was very clearly out of bounds and Williams did not spent one iota of effort to pull up on the late, cheap hit. For those skilled in the art of lipping reading, it appears that Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni screamed, "That's f*****g b******t!" across the field to Jets head coach Robert Saleh. He followed that up by throwing his headset and belting out, "Saleh, what the f**k?"

I have a feeling Eagles fans won't forget the name Quincy Williams for a long, long time.

