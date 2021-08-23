Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

The Philadelphia Eagles will soon be wrapping up training camp, as two preseason games are already in the books, and plenty of unanswered questions heading into the 2021 season remain. Their 0-2 start didn't do anything to improve their division odds either, as they remain fourth in the NFC East with +497 consensus odds, according to Pickswise.

Got questions or comments of your own? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Who has looked good so far in training camp? Who has been disappointing? Have opinions changed on the outlook of the 2021 season based on what we have seen throughout camp? What moves could still happen between now and the start of the regular season?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.

Some links provided in this content are sponsored by Pickswise, a PhillyVoice.com Sports Betting Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice. 21+ Please gamble responsibly.

