Eagles odds and ends: Howie Roseman might be very active at the draft

The NFL Draft is coming up, and at least for right now, there hasn't been a whole lot to monitor on the Eagles' radar.

With Howie Roseman, though, that's always subject to change, and in previous drafts, the GM has pulled off his fair share of trade splashes.

So does he have any more in store? One insider certainly believes so.

Here are a few odds and ends on the Eagles ahead of the draft...

Too many picks not to do something

The Eagles have 20 picks stocked up over the next two drafts, and as ESPN insider Adam Schefter observed, their team is too stacked as it is to realistically use all of them.

So more than anything, all those picks are ammunition for Roseman to make a move, either up the board or for a roster player, to add to a team with its Super Bowl window open right now.

Said Schefter in his latest podcast uploaded on Monday:

"They can't have 20 players make their roster, their roster is too good and too deep to have all these picks make their roster, so on draft day this year, it would be just like the Eagles' general manager Howie Roseman to package some of these picks either in this draft, or next year's draft as well, to move up the board if there were a player that he really wanted. It would be just like him and that organization to trade some of these future picks for a veteran that a team knows it's not gonna re-sign, that it knows it's moving on from." [The Adam Schefter Podcast / ESPN]

Schefter called back to the Eagles' Day 3 trade with the Lions from 2023 for former running back D'Andre Swift as an example of the type of deal they could be on the lookout for.

Of course, the more drastic one is their trade with the Titans for star receiver A.J. Brown in 2022.

But the logic either way is still the same.

The Eagles have the capital to part with at the draft, and Roseman has the sense for where to look.

"I think that they've got more firepower in this draft, or as much firepower in this draft, as any team out there," Schefter continued. "And when you give a roster that's good enough to eat the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, that's good enough to win the Super Bowl, when you give a Super Bowl champion roster 20 draft picks in the next two drafts to go have fun with, you become a team to watch."

Of note, our own Jimmy Kempski does see a scenario where the Eagles move up in the first round, trading picks 32, 96, and 161 to the Vikings for pick No. 24 to get Georgia edge rusher Mykel Williams.

Simmons is still out there

Last month, free-agent safety Justin Simmons went on the "Talkin' Ball" podcast and was open about his interest in a potential reunion with Vic Fangio and Christian Parker in Philadelphia.

The 31-year-old had Fangio and Parker as coaches during his run in Denver, where he developed into a two-time Pro Bowler and a defensive back who reached double-digits in pass breakups twice, and carried a streak of four straight seasons with at least four interceptions.

Simmons is still on the market weeks later, and in an interview on Kay Adams' show on Tuesday, he namedropped the Eagles again as a possible destination – the Bills and Bengals, too. He said he would like to play for a contender after multiple rocky years with the Broncos and then a petered out 2024 with the Falcons.

"Teams like that, that have always been in the mix, and obviously Philly, just winning it last year, it'd be special," Simmons told Adams.

Hey, if the price is right, there is an opening at safety to fill because of C.J. Gardner-Johnson's trade to Houston.

A bit of breathing room

As 94WIP pointed out from Spotrac on Wednesday:

Up front, that $23 million is the wiggle room to make something happen right now, but it does have to be kept in mind that this is before the rookie class is signed and was opened up, in part, for down the line when names like Cam Jurgens and Jalen Carter need their contract extensions.

That said, there's arguably no one else in the NFL with a better mastery of the salary cap than Howie Roseman, so let's see what happens over the next few weeks.

