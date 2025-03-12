More Sports:

March 12, 2025

NFL rumors: Justin Simmons has Eagles, reunion with Vic Fangio 'high on the list'

Simmons, a free-agent safety, likes the idea of a reunion with his former Broncos coaches Vic Fangio and Christian Parker.

By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Justin-Simmons-Falcons-NFL-2024.jpg Dale Zanine/Imagn Images

Free agent safety Justin Simmons spent the 2024 season with the Falcons.

Justin Simmons wouldn't mind a reunion with Vic Fangio and Christian Parker in Philly. 

The free-agent safety, who played under both for several years each in Denver, joined NFL columnist Pat Leonard's "Talkin' Ball" podcast for an interview uploaded Tuesday, and when asked about the Eagles, Simmons said he liked the potential fit. 

Said Simmons:

"Man, having the chance to reunite with Vic, and then also the defensive backs coach Christian Parker, he's over there – I've worked with him the last maybe four years with Denver, and he was a huge piece of, obviously, there's a lot of rotating coaches, defensive coordinators, and so he was a huge piece to the stability year in and year out, the terminology, the practices, there was a lot of familiarity with him. 

"And there are a lot of good things about Philly. Obviously, I think their offense is clearly one of the most talented in the league, that offensive line is unbelievable. But what the defense did this past season to go win that Super Bowl is crazy, like watching those guys operate, you can tell the leadership there, top down, is by far one of the best in the league. 

"So to have an opportunity to go play in Philly, especially reuniting with Vic and CP like we just talked about...it's high on the list." [Talkin' Ball]

Simmons was a third-round draft pick by the Broncos in 2016, and under Fangio as their head coach from 2019-2021 and Parker as their DBs coach from 2021-2023, Simmons made two Pro Bowls (2020 and 2023), reached double-digits in pass breakups twice (2019 and 2021), and went four straight years with at least four interceptions (2019-2022), tying for the league-lead of six in 2022 with C.J. Gardner-Johnson. 

Gardner-Johnson's trade to the Texans on Tuesday, which brought his second stint in Philadelphia to a sudden end, leaves an opening at safety on the Eagles' depth chart that, for right now, would be setting up for third-year DB Sydney Brown to step into a much greater role. 

That could, however, create a throughline for Simmons as a short-term veteran option if general manager Howie Roseman opts to take that route, or at the very least, offer the safety position just a bit of insurance. 

Simmons signed a one-year, $7.5 million deal with the Atlanta Falcons for last season that was fully guaranteed. He made two picks, seven pass breakups, and 62 tackles in 16 games during another uneven year for the team in what has been a weak NFC South. 

Simmons will turn 32 this season.

MORE: Eagles 2025 free agency tracker

