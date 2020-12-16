Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

The Philadelphia Eagles won a game, and against a good team! Of course, that came at the cost of draft positioning, but for one Sunday it probably felt good for the fanbase to see some competent football for a change. This week, the Birds will head to Arizona to take on the Cardinals. The Eagles are currently 6.5-point underdogs, according to TheLines.com.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. What's to become of Carson Wentz this offseason? Can Jalen Hurts be the answer at quarterback, or are we getting a little ahead of ourselves after seeing just six quarters of football from him? Will Doug Pederson be back? Howie Roseman? And should they?



Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here:

