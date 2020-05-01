More Sports:

May 01, 2020

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Carroll - NFL Draft in Philadelphia Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Three Eagles fans make varying hand gestures to non-verbally communicate their excitement.

The 2020 NFL Draft is in the books, and Howie Roseman gave us plenty to talk about the rest of the offseason. In total on draft weekend, the Eagles added 10 draft picks, 13 undrafted free agents, and a veteran wide receiver. There was a lot to digest, most notably the selection of a backup quarterback in the second round.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. What roles will the Eagles' rookies play this season? Is the Eagles' roster better right now than it was this time last year? What moves are yet to come? Why the hell did the Eagles take a quarterback in freaking Round 2?

MORE: WTS: Hurts is no Taysom Hill, Wentz is an 'alpha' and more | NFC East 2020 draft grades: Giants edition | Justin Jefferson says Eagles, other teams will 'pay' for passing on him in draft

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here:

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles Chat

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Drafting an all-time Eagles fantasy football roster
Terrell-Owens_050120_SIPA

Burlington County

Burlington County woman who survived 1918 Spanish flu pandemic dies of COVID-19 complications
Women coronavirus spanish flu

Prevention

New coronavirus testing sites opening in Camden – but another closing Friday
Camden COVID-19 testing

Eagles

Projecting first-year roles for each of the Eagles' 10 draft picks
043020KVonWallace

Festivals

WXPN's 2020 XPoNential Music Festival in Camden is canceled
XpoNential Music Festival canceled

Food & Drink

Oyster House selling clambake kit, now offering pickup and delivery
Oyster House clambake

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved