March 28, 2021

Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski, noon

By Jimmy Kempski
The Eagles' trade back is fine, friends.

On Friday, the Philadelphia Eagles traded out of the sixth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and in many ways their offseason strategy became clearer, most notably at the quarterback position. So let's talk about it.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. What does this trade mean for Jalen Hurts? What is the new menu of players who will likely be available at 12, and what positions are the Eagles most likely to address at that spot? How good might their potential three first-round picks be in 2022?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.

