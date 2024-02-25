Report: Sean Desai to join the Rams' coaching staff

After just a single season in Philadelphia, and even less than that as the true head of the Eagles' defense, Sean Desai is catching on with the Rams. Desai is joining Sean McVay's staff in Los Angeles in a senior defensive role, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Desai came under fire quickly in his Eagles tenure with bumpy performances and was relieved of his duties as the defensive play-caller in December. Those responsibilities fell upon Matt Patricia, who was an abject disaster and worse than what even the staunchest anti-Desai Eagles fans could've thought. The fact that Desai couldn't even finish out his first season as the "real" defensive coordinator just made the entire ordeal look that much more catastrophic.

The Rams' current defensive coordinator is Chris Shula, who, like Desai, comes from the larger Vic Fangio defensive coaching tree schematically. The Eagles now have Fangio himself running the show in Philly in 2024 as the team's new DC.

