WATCH: Bradley Cooper introduces the Eagles for Super Bowl LIX

The Eagles took the field for Super Bowl LIX down in New Orleans with the help of a couple of special guests.

As the players and coaches reached the end of the tunnel at the Superdome, actor and Montgomery County native Bradley Cooper and superfan Declan LeBaron were there with a mic to introduce the NFC Champions to what sounded like a heavy Philadelphia crowd.

Check it out here:

Unreal energy.

Hopefully, it goes toward an even bigger celebration later.

