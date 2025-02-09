More Sports:

February 09, 2025

WATCH: Bradley Cooper introduces the Eagles for Super Bowl LIX

The actor and Montgomery County native, along with Eagles superfan Declan LeBaron, called the NFC Champions out on to the field at the Superdome.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Eagles-Super-Bowl-LIX-Entrance-NFL.jpg James Lang/Imagn Images

The Eagles take the field for Super Bowl LIX.

The Eagles took the field for Super Bowl LIX down in New Orleans with the help of a couple of special guests. 

As the players and coaches reached the end of the tunnel at the Superdome, actor and Montgomery County native Bradley Cooper and superfan Declan LeBaron were there with a mic to introduce the NFC Champions to what sounded like a heavy Philadelphia crowd. 

Check it out here:

Unreal energy. 

Hopefully, it goes toward an even bigger celebration later.

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Follow Nick on Bluesky: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Super Bowl Super Bowl LIX Bradley Cooper

Videos

Featured

Limited - Doctor with patient from Getty

Heart disease in women — an urgent call to awareness
Limited - Rite Aid Pharmacist Helping Customer

My pharmacist can do that? 5 services you didn’t know your pharmacy provides

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

SS United States will not leave Philly on Saturday

SS United States delay

Sponsored

Empower your heart: prevention and recovery strategies for a healthier tomorrow

Limited - Prime Health Heart Month

Celebrities

Questlove wails and sweats through his 'Hot Ones' interview

Questlove Hot Ones

Healthy Eating

Don't fall for foods advertised during NFL games, researchers warn

NFL Food Commercials

Weekend

Things to do this weekend: Bark Bowl and Cupid's Undie Run

Weekend guide

Eagles

Eagles-Chiefs: Staff picks, betting odds, and more for Super Bowl LIX

11925_EaglesRams_snow-offense-huddle-4664.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved