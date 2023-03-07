More Sports:

March 07, 2023

NFC East beats: Eagles don't use franchise tag, Giants re-sign Daniel Jones

And Dennard Wilson is joining the Raven's coaching staff.

By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Howie Roseman and the Eagles elected not to use the franchise tag this year.

Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline came and went with the Eagles electing not to use the franchise tag on anyone. 

With 20 pending free agents, Howie Roseman and co. will have their points of priority when the league's negotiating window opens on Monday, but they'll have too big a list and not enough cash to keep everyone, meaning the 2023 roster will have a bit of a different look compared to this past season's Super Bowl one.

A look at the Eagles' full free-agent list:

Offense (8) Defense (11)Special Teams (1) 
T Andre Dillard CB James Bradberry P Brett Kern 
C Jason Kelce DT Fletcher Cox  
QB Gardner Minshew LB T.J. Edwards  
WR Zach Pascal S Marcus Epps  
RB Miles Sanders S C.J. Gardner-Johnson  
RB Boston Scott DE Brandon Graham  
G Isaac Seumalo DT Javon Hargrave  
TE Tyree Jackson* DT Linval Joseph  
 DE Robert Quinn  
 DT Ndamukong Suh  
 LB Kyzir White  

*Eagles can retain negotiating rights with minimum salary tender

Our own Jimmy Kempski broke down what the Eagles' free agents could stand to make on the open market earlier Tuesday, and guys like safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, James Bradberry, and defensive tackle Javon Hargrave are likely in for big paydays, which could really force the Eagles' hand, especially with a new contract for quarterback Jalen Hurts also looming on the horizon.

Giants reach deal with Jones

Speaking of QBs, the Giants ended up reaching a deal with Daniel Jones, signing the 25-year old to a four-year, $160 million contract extension and leaving the franchise tag open to use on star running back Saquon Barkley.

Jones turned in a career year in 2022 on a Giants team that made a surprise run to the playoffs but lost both divisional matchups to the Eagles on the way to it and then the divisional round playoff matchup by way of a 38-7 blowout at the Linc

Per the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Jones is set to earn $82 million over the deal's first two years and can make up to $35 million in incentives. 

What this means for the Eagles, aside from the fact that they now know the Giants' wagon is hitched to Jones for the foreseeable future, is that the contract will serve as another frame of reference when it comes time to negotiate with Hurts. 

Wilson joins Ravens coaching staff

After being passed over for the defensive coordinator job and parting with the Eagles soon after, defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson is joining John Harbaugh's staff in Baltimore in a similar role, the Ravens announced Tuesday. 

Wilson, a Maryland native, spent the past two years managing the Eagles' secondary and got the very best out of a stacked passing defense consisting of Darius Slay, James Bradberry, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Avonte Maddox, and Marcus Epps on the way to the Super Bowl. 

When it came time to find a new defensive coordinator after Jonathan Gannon's departure for Arizona, however, head coach Nick Sirianni and the Eagles seemed to prefer a voice from the outside, ultimately going with Sean Desai from Seattle as their pick

The sequence of events, at least, leads Wilson closer home.

"Dennard joining our defensive coaching staff is a strong addition to our team, and he will help us continue to develop our players and scheme in the strongest possible way," Harbaugh said in a press release. "Dennard is a proven coach who has brought the best out of his units consistently throughout his NFL career. His history of working with defensive backs at the highest level will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to our room. We're excited to welcome Dennard to the Ravens and know he's looking forward to coming home to Maryland."

