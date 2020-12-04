More Sports:

December 04, 2020

Eagles-Packers final injury report, with analysis

By Jimmy Kempski
Eagles cornerback Darius Slay.

The Philadelphia Eagles aren't that injury-depleted at this point in the season, relatively speaking, so it's not really an excuse anymore for losing games. The Packers, meanwhile, are one of the healthier teams the Eagles have faced.

Here's the final Saturday Eagles-Packers injury report, with analysis.

Out

•  S Rudy Ford (hamstring): Ford and Craig James, arguably the Eagles' two best special teams players, are both out.

Questionable

CB Darius Slay (calf): Slay is coming off of his worst game of the season trying to cover DK Metcalf. If he can play on Sunday, he'll have another tough challenge this week, though a familiar one, in Davante Adams.

Notable players on short-term IR

RT Lane Johnson: Johnson's season is over, as his recurring ankle issues continue. We covered Johnson in more depth here. His season is over.

• WR DeSean Jackson: Jackson played three games, missed three games, returned for one game, and is probably done for the season. Predictably, relying on Jackson to stay healthy this season at this stage of his career was a mistake.

• LB Nate Gerry: Alex Singleton has taken over Gerry's role as the Eagles' three-down linebacker, and has played better. 

• DT Hassan Ridgeway: Ridgeway went on IR with a biceps injury. Because the Eagles were (previously) fortunate not to see any of their top three DTs miss any substantial time through the first six games, Ridgeway didn't get a a ton of snaps, but he was productive when he was on the field. Ridgeway had 11 tackles (2 for loss) and a sack on 137 snaps this year. His season is over.

CB Cre'Von LeBlanc: Strap is a fan favorite, but he has not had a great season.

CB Craig James: Out with a shoulder injury.

• OG Sua Opeta: "Notable" is maybe a stretch here, but he did start two games.

Notable players on season-ending IR

• LT Andre Dillard (season-ending IR): Dillard struggled as a rookie, and he came into camp as a clear player of interest, as he was poised to start at LT this season. He was up and down in camp, with the "down" moments being alarming. Dillard injured his biceps, and is done for the season.

Notable players on PUP

• RG Brandon Brooks (PUP): Brooks was in the conversation for 'best RG in the NFL," so obviously, losing him for the year has hurt. The Eagles have had a revolving door at RG all season.

COVID-19 Opt outs

• WR Marquise Goodwin: Goodwin was a veteran wide receiver with speed that the Eagles took a flier on, as something of an possible in-game replacement for DeSean Jackson.

051020PackersLogo2020

Out

C Corey Linsley: Elgton Jenkins will likely replace Linsley

Questionable

LB Za'Darius Smith: 9 sacks this season, 13.5 in 2019.

LB Krys Barnes: Starting linebacker, 50 tackles this season.

RB Tyler Ervin: Mainly a returner.

Notable players on IR/Suspension/Other

OG Lane Taylor: Taylor was the starting RG Week 1, but he injured his knee and is done for the season.

TE Josiah Deguara: Deguara started Week 1, caught 1 pass for 12 yards, missed two games, and was lost for the season after suffering a torn ACL Week 4.

DT Montravius Adams: Backup interior D-lineman.

COVID-19 list

RB A.J. Dillon: 23 carries, 97 yards this season after the Packers selected him in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

