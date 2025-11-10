Open thread replay: Eagles 10, Packers 7

POSTGAME – The Eagles brought it down to a Green Bay, albeit a real longshot of one, but one they probably didn't need to nonetheless.

Still, they won.

The Eagles beat the Packers, 10-7, at Lambeau Field. They're 7-2, and standing among the best teams in the NFL, but sure did take a strange route to it.

Here's the immediate coverage from it....

• Eagles vs. Packers instant observations: Jalen Hurts-DeVonta Smith connection comes through again (Geoff Mosher)

• Eagles stock watch: Revamped pass rush helps overcome rare early turnover (Evan Macy)

• The pivotal plays from the Eagles' bizarre, frustrating win over the Packers (Nick Tricome)



And as always, you can run back through the conversation of Monday night's game as it happened down below.

PREGAME...

The 6-2 Philadelphia Eagles are coming off of their bye week and should be refreshed for their Week 10 matchup against a familiar foe in the Green Bay Packers, who the Birds defeated twice in 2024. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. EST.

The Eagles only have one starter out for this game, C Cam Jurgens. Brett Toth will fill in. They will also be getting Nolan Smith back from injury in this game, and three new players -- Brandon Graham, Jaelan Phillips, and Michael Carter II will make their 2025 Eagles debuts.

The Packers' pass catchers are depleted for this matchup. They will be without TE Tucker Kraft, WR Jayden Reed, and rookie first-round receiver Matthew Golden. You can find the Eagles-Packers inactives here.

As noted in our five things to watch, the Packers have a banged-up offensive line in addition to their pass catchers. The Eagles could have some matchup advantages on the interior. It'll also be interesting to see how the Eagles deploy their pass rushers, with Graham, Phillips, and Nolan Smith all being added to the lineup. On the other side of the ball, the Eagles must be ready for wherever Micah Parsons lines up tonight. He'll be a challenge not just for Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson, but for everyone along the line.

The Eagles are surprisingly 1.5-point underdogs. For the gambling enthusiasts, you can find my Week 10 picks here.

Feel free to discuss the game in the comments section below.



Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader