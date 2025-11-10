Eagles vs. Packers instant observations: Jalen Hurts-DeVonta Smith connection comes through again

Somehow, in a game between the Eagles and Packers at Lambeau Field that featured almost no offensive firepower, the Eagles were able to grab a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter, which should have been plenty enough to win going away. That's how bad the Packers were on offense.

Instead, Packers kicker Brandon McManus lined up for the game-tying, 64-yard attempt with two seconds to play in the game, and the threat of overtime hovered around Lambeau – for like 20 seconds. McManus then shanked his kick – basically sideways – and gave the Packers no chance to tie and comeback in a game they didn't even deserve to be in by that point.

The Eagles came out of the bye very rusty, and still toting the same offensive blemishes that they carried for most of eight weeks into the bye, but got the 10-7 win to keep coach Nick Sirianni undefeated coming out of the bye week and improve the Eagles to 7-2 while the Packers – who they could see again in the postseason – fell to 5-3-1.

Let's get on with the observations:

Was Matt LaFleur scared of Vic Fangio?

The Packers and specifically their offensive play caller, Matt LaFleur, coached like a scared kitty in a dark alley. Or like he had nightmares of Vic Fanigio's defensive scheme and the four turnovers it caused in last year's NFC Wild Card game. LaFleur dialed one run up the gut after another for about three quarters, essentially neutering his Pro Bowl quarterback in the name of playing it safe. How'd that work out? The Packers had less than 200 yards going into the fourth quarter and were shut out.

Not surprisingly, when the Packers fell down 10-0 in the fourth and were forced to pass, they started to move the ball more efficiently. Jordan Love opened Green Bay's first scoring drive with three consecutive completions and went 7-for-8 for 45 yards and got a 21-yard pass interference call on Jihaad Campbell to set up Josh Jacobs' touchdown run.

Maybe LaFleur should've let his quarterback warm up earlier. But, hey, credit to Fangio for getting inside the head of the opponent and winning the intimidation battle before the game even started.

DeVonta Smith continues to be the Eagles' No. 1 receiver

He led the Eagles in catches and yards going into the bye – by a lot – and added 69 more yards and another touchdown, a 36-yarder in the fourth that built the Eagles' lead to 10-0. Smith also had an enormous 16-yard catch on 3rd-and-12th in the fourth.

In a game where Jalen Hurts was slightly off, he managed to hit Smith perfectly for the big touchdown, as Smith continues to be the guy Hurts looks for in game-breaking situations and when the offense needs a conversion.

Jaelan Phillips and Nolan Smith made an impact





The Eagles' pass rush didn't generate a ton of sacks but they did generate a decent amount of pressure As expected, newcomer Jaelan Phillips started opposite Nolan Smith, who was activated to the 53-man roster. And as expected, Fangio didn't treat his new edge rusher with kid gloves. Phillips wasn't part of rotation, as he was on the field almost the entire time.The Eagles' pass rush didn't generate a ton of sacks but they did generate a decent amount of pressure and Phillips definitely made an impact . He mainly lined up on the left side – where he played mostly with the Dolphins – and battled Packers right tackle Zach Tom, a very good player. Smith and Jalyx Hunt each had sacks, and Jalen Carter batted two passes.

In general, the Eagles made Love look very uncomfortable in the pocket for almost the entire game.

Nakobe Dean is the man again opposite Zack Baun

Jimmy Kempski will have the snap counts, but Nakobe Dean clearly appeared to be play more alongside Zack Baun than Jihaad Campbell. Dean isn't the athlete that Campbell is, but as the brains of the defensive front, he gets everyone aligned properly and excels at the key-and-diagnose element of run defense. You could understand why Fangio would want that trait and experience against the Packers.

Dean is also an excellent blitzer, and he blitzed twice on Green Bay's last possession of the first half, the second of which led to a sack and forced fumble. That was a huge sequence as Green Bay for the first time had marched deeper into Philadelphia territory.

Eagles run game reverted back to below average

It wasn't quite the colossal disaster that it was for the first seven weeks, but it also wasn't the impactful ground game that made mince meat of the Giants' defensive front. Saquon Barkley ripped off a 15-yard gain early and the Eagles, again using jumbo packages and under center, had some decent success in the ground game.