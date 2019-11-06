More Sports:

November 06, 2019

Eagles podcast: DeSean Jackson, Jordan Matthews, Josh Gordon, and Antonio Brown

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles Nfl
110519AntonioBrown Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports

But seriously, though... no.

The Philadelphia Eagles' bye week is underway, but that doesn't mean there's nothing to talk about. In fact, the Birds had a flurry of activity on Tuesday, a lot of which we discussed before it even happened.

• DeSean Jackson had surgery, and is done for the rest of the regular season.

• How do the Eagles go forward with these bad wide receivers? Who should they bring in? Is Jordan Matthews enough? What about Antonio Brown? And should the Eagles have put in a waiver claim on Josh Gordon?

• And yet, this entirely frustrating team might still very well make the playoffs!

• We cover a lot of different topics in a mailbag session.

• Week 10 picks.

Listen below! And here's the iTunes link. Rate review subscribe, etc.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles Nfl Philadelphia BGN Radio

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

DeSean Jackson reportedly headed for surgery as Eagles weigh bringing in WR help
14_11032019_EaglesvsBears_DeSean_Jackson_KateFrese.jpg

Election 2019

Jim Kenney wins re-election bid as Philadelphia mayor
Jim Kenney wins re-election as Philly Mayor

Children's Health

More research shows benefits of bariatric surgery for obese teens with type 2 diabetes
Bariatric diabetes

Phillies

What they're doing: Phillies will pay Jake Arrieta $20 million, decision on Odubel Herrera looms
odubel-herrera-phillies_043019_usat

Food & Drink

Jet Wine Bar selling wines that pair perfectly with Thanksgiving dinner
Thanksgiving dinner wines available at Jet Wine Bar

Food & Drink

Proceeds from this Friendsgiving dinner will go to The Food Trust
Mission Taqueria's Friendsgiving

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved