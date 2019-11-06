Eagles podcast: DeSean Jackson, Jordan Matthews, Josh Gordon, and Antonio Brown

The Philadelphia Eagles' bye week is underway, but that doesn't mean there's nothing to talk about. In fact, the Birds had a flurry of activity on Tuesday, a lot of which we discussed before it even happened.

• DeSean Jackson had surgery, and is done for the rest of the regular season.

• How do the Eagles go forward with these bad wide receivers? Who should they bring in? Is Jordan Matthews enough? What about Antonio Brown? And should the Eagles have put in a waiver claim on Josh Gordon?

• And yet, this entirely frustrating team might still very well make the playoffs!

• We cover a lot of different topics in a mailbag session.



• Week 10 picks.



Listen below! And here's the iTunes link. Rate review subscribe, etc.



