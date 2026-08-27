Eagles positional group review: Better or worse since the start of training camp?

Let's take a look at the Philadelphia Eagles' positional groups and opine on whether we feel better or worse about each of them since the start of training camp.

Quarterback

Jalen Hurts threw more interceptions in this camp than he has in previous years. Who cares? It didn't matter much when he almost went an entire camp without throwing any, just as it doesn't really matter this summer that he has thrown, like, eight, I think? He has been willing to be more aggressive with the football, partly because he was trying out things in the new scheme that Sean Mannion is installing. Along the way, he made more than his share of really good plays.

Honestly, just from a pure entertainment standpoint, I don't think I could take another season of ultra-conservative play calling, and it seems like the new offense will be more willing to take some chances. I do think that when the games begin, a primary focus for this team is going to be ball security, as always, but the offense is trending away from the ultra-boring, bland junk they ran a year ago.

To be clear, I wouldn't say, "Actually, it's good that Jalen Hurts threw a bunch of interceptions." I just don't think it matters much.

Hurts aside, the plan at QB2 is weird and confusing. Andy Dalton is not a QB2 anymore, and for some strange reason he has gotten significantly more reps with the second-team offense than Tanner McKee has this offseason. Clearly, the team thinks less of McKee than the fans and media do. If I had to guess, the Eagles' QB2 this season will be McKee, and Dalton won't be on the roster, whether he's traded or outright cut. But who knows? Until that actually happens, Dalton is the QB2.

Verdict: Worse 👎 (mainly because of the strange QB2 situation)

Running back

Saquon Barkley looked explosive this camp, and I thought he caught the ball better than we've seen over the last two seasons.

Meanwhile, Tank Bigsby got a lot of reps with the first-team offense. Was that because the team plans on giving him the bigger role in the offense that he deserves? Or was it to help preserve Barkley for the regular season? To be determined, but it's encouraging to see that he actually did get a healthy number of first-team reps.

And then at RB3, I thought Will Shipley closed camp with a bang, as a runner, a receiver, and in pass protection.

Verdict: Better 👍

Wide receiver

Dontayvion Wicks' most glaring weakness heading into this season was his hands, as he had a lot of drops during his time with the Packers. I thought he caught the ball well, and showed some serious route-running chops. He has a chance to be a competent WR2. The Eagles have to be pleased with what they saw from him this summer.

Otherwise, the wide receivers haven't put concerns to bed.

The hope for the Eagles heading into camp was that Makai Lemon would show up and look like an NFL starter by the time camp closed, like DeVonta Smith did when he was a rookie in 2021. That hasn't happened because Lemon missed most of camp with a hamstring injury. That doesn't mean he won't be a starting-caliber player when the games mean something. We just haven't seen it yet.

There was opportunity for other receivers to snatch that starting spot away, but I don't think that Hollywood Brown, Darius Cooper, or Elijah Moore have flashed consistently enough to unseat Lemon. And so, the Eagles will likely head into the regular season with Lemon as the WR3 by default. It would have been a little more reassuring if he had definitively earned it.

Verdict: Worse 👎

Tight end

There were years when Dallas Goedert dominated in training camp, but it's been a while. In fairness, the Eagles' linebackers are a lot better now than they were as recently as three seasons ago. Goedert killed those guys. Still, regardless of who is playing in the Eagles' defense, those days are over. At one point in his career, Goedert was a player with no obvious flaws. He could run, catch, break tackles, move the chains, and was a well above average blocker. But I think he has lost some speed, and he is no longer the blocker that he was.

Meanwhile, guys like Johnny Mundt and Cameron Latu are fine enough in their roles as blocking tight ends, but they're not going to fill the stat sheet as receivers.

And then there's second-round rookie Eli Stowers, who as a prospect was widely considered a bit of a project, but one with a high ceiling because of his elite athleticism. That athleticism has not yet translated to the field, and he very much looks like a player who will not dress on gameday, at least early in the season.

I believe the Eagles will add a tight end before the start of the season, whether that's a veteran like Zach Ertz or via trade.

Verdict: Worse 👎

Offensive line

Heading into training camp, there were a lot of questions about some of the team's most important offensive linemen:

Would Landon Dickerson and Cam Jurgens look more like the 2024 versions of themselves than the 2025 versions when they were both plagued by injuries? Would Lane Johnson look like the elite player he has always been? Could Tyler Steen make a jump in his fourth season in the pros / second season as a starter? Could Drew Kendall prove that he is ready to become the primary backup at all three interior line spots? What would Markel Bell look like as a rookie? Could anyone else emerge from the crowd?

Here's how I would answer the above questions:

Jurgens looks more like the 2024 version of himself; Dickerson does not. Lane looks great, as always. Steen is one of the players on this roster who I think is primed to become a plus starter this season. He has had a very good summer. Kendall not only has proven that he is ready for an elevated role, but I also think he's a future long-term starter, possibly beginning as soon as 2027. Bell has easily had the most encouraging camp among the rookies so far, and it's not even close. He has a real chance of succeeding Johnson. Willie Lampkin looks very much like a find on the interior of the offensive line.

Verdict: Way better 👍👍👍

Edge defender

Jonathan Greenard missed the entirety of training camp, and may not be ready to play by Week 1. So that's not great.

However, Jalyx Hunt had an absolutely fantastic camp, and seems primed for yet another jump after a breakout season in 2025.

Nolan Smith showed up to spring practices over his ideal weight, and he had a slow start to camp this summer, but he has really turned it on over the last couple of weeks and is beginning to look like the guy who played so well down the stretch during the Eagles' Super Bowl run in 2024.

A.J. Epenesa proved to be a solid run defender, and Arnold Ebiketie has a little juice off the edge. They're fine as backups until Greenard is able to return.

I really like this group. Whenever Greenard is ready to go (and also re-acclimated physically), the Eagles' edge rush has a chance to be really productive this season, especially with the interior of the line getting added attention.

Verdict: Better 👍

Interior defensive line

The trio of Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, and Moro Ojomo made plays in the backfield all summer, as expected, but a couple of backups also seemed to make a step forward.

Byron Young was disruptive and a lot more noticeable this summer than he was in 2025 camp. The light also seemed to come on a bit for Ty Robinson, who had three sacks in the first two preseason games, after he struggled through his rookie season a year ago.

Interior D-line depth was a concern heading into camp, and it's still something to keep an eye on. But it looks better now than it did the last week of July.

Verdict: Better 👍

Off-ball linebacker

Jeremiah Trotter is a legitimate NFL starter, and he played like it throughout camp and the preseason games. He's instinctive and tough, and although he's not gifted with elite size and athletic traits, he is still good against the run, as a blitzer, and in coverage, not unlike Nakobe Dean. The Eagles are in good hands should either Zack Baun or Jihaad Campbell go down.

There's maybe a little concern with Campbell, who Vic Fangio has noted isn't a finished product from a mental perspective. We'll see if that plays out in some negative way during the regular season, but there's no disputing his talent.

And then there's Smael Mondon and Chance Campbell, who are likely going to force the Eagles to keep five off-ball linebackers because they're pretty obviously worthy of roster spots.

Verdict: Better 👍

Cornerback

Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean are All-Pros, obviously, and Riq Woolen replaced Adoree' Jackson as the third starting corner. Woolen had an outstanding spring. He was a little more up and down throughout the summer, but has closed strongly.

As for the backups, Vic Fangio seems genuinely happy with the progress made by guys like Kelee Ringo and Mac McWilliams, but the team also has a couple of competent vets like Jonathan Jones and Michael Carter as backups if needed.

Verdict: Better 👍

Safety

Heading into camp, safety was pretty clearly the weakest position on the roster, and many (self included) speculated that the Eagles could trade for one if they didn't like what they saw from that group in camp. But they've been fine.

After missing parts of camp with multiple injuries last year, Andrew Mukuba stayed healthy and looks more confident heading into 2026. His stock is up.

And then otherwise, Marcus Epps and Michael Carter have an ongoing camp battle for the starting sub-package safety spot opposite Mukuba. They have both looked competent, while two undrafted guys — Kapena Gushiken and Maximus Pulley — have been good enough to push for spots on the 53-man roster.

Verdict: Better 👍

Specialists

Jake Elliott only missed three kicks this summer during team drills, but two of them were in joint practices against the Patriots. The Eagles are also currently heading toward starting the season with an undrafted rookie long snapper, who has some flaws, but who did seem to improve throughout camp.

Of course, these were pretty glaring concerns heading into camp, so I can't say I feel worse now about this group than I did in July.

Verdict: Same 😐

🥂🍾 7 years

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader