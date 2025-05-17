More Sports:

May 17, 2025

Eagles power ranking roundup, post-draft edition

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
051325KellenMoore Tim Heitman/Imagn Images

The Eagles' loss of Kellen Moore should be buoyed by the retention of Vic Fangio.

Fresh off their dominant postseason run culminating in a blowout Super Bowl win, Philadelphia Eagles were able to weather the unavoidable losses to players in free agency and mostly keep the roster intact. So they should be No. 1 in everyone's power rankings, right? Like, nobody could reasonably say that they're not the best team in the NFL, right? Right? Let's see!

NFL.com: 1st

One of these years, I am gonna be unimpressed by an Eagles draft class. This is not the year. General manager Howie Roseman doesn't need me to say it, but he's good at his job. Ditto for the scouting staff as a whole. Not all of Philadelphia's picks are going to work, which we know; it's the process and the thought and the patience that stand out. It all makes sense. Did you realize the Eagles could have 12 picks in next year's draft? And at the very least, Jihaad Campbell, Andrew Mukuba and Ty Robinson -- their first three picks from this year's draft -- figure to enter the rotation in 2025, with Mukuba capable of winning a starting job. How many teams picking 32nd over the years can claim to have that strong a haul? Jalen Hurts and the boys are even better insulated to make another title run.

#JimmySays: They have had some bad drafts, but it's been a while. 

ESPN: 2nd

Most improved position: Linebacker

The Eagles lost a bunch of talent on defense this offseason with the departures of edge rushers Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham, cornerback Darius Slay Jr., safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and defensive tackle Milton Williams. It was a different story at linebacker, as they re-signed Zack Baun to a lucrative contract, selected Jihaad Campbell in the first round and then added Smael Mondon Jr. in the fifth. Nakobe Dean is still recovering from a torn patellar tendon, but Philadelphia will have plenty of options at linebacker once he is healthy.

#JimmySays: In the Super Bowl, the Eagles beat the Chiefs 40-6 (and then the Chiefs scored some meaningless points thereafter). The Eagles absolutely obliterated them from the opening possession until they put their backups in with like 3 minutes to go.

It was a little silly that like 70 percent of the national folks were picking a clearly inferior Chiefs team before the game played out. For anyone to put the Chiefs over the Eagles after what we all saw that day is laughable. 

The Athletic: 1st

First pick: LB Jihaad Campbell

The Eagles are in the Howie Roseman-can-do-no-wrong phase of their team building. Everybody expects Campbell to be a star because of it, but this could just be Philadelphia taking an inside linebacker in the first round. Maybe the most interesting pick is sixth-rounder Kyle McCord, the quarterback out of Syracuse by way of Ohio State. If there’s a player in this class who could cement Roseman’s genius status, it’s McCord.

#JimmySays: I'm trying to decide if the "this could just be Philadelphia taking an inside linebacker in the first round" comment is a shot, or not.

b/r: 1st

The Eagles have done nothing this offseason that makes me believe they won't remain in the Super Bowl mix. Losing players like Milton Williams and Josh Sweat hurts but felt inevitable. Incoming rookies like Jihaad Campbell and Andrew Mukuba should help the defense adjust. My biggest concern is the departure of offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, and that concern largely stems from the double-coordinator change that sunk Philly in 2023. The Eagles may very well be better equipped to handle this shift.

#JimmySays: Certainly the Eagles would have liked to have retained Kellen Moore, but Vic Fangio will be back, which is really what matters.

FOX Sports: 1st

I’m not sure this Eagles draft class will be as impactful as last year’s, but it doesn’t need to be. When you’re the world champs and you retain several key players in free agency, the draft can be about maintaining your depth. That appears to be what Philly has done, while adding a possible star in linebacker Jihaad Campbell. The rich got richer.

#JimmySays: When you have two players who finish as finalists for Defensive Rookie of the Year honors (one of whom would have won it if the postseason were included), and then a third rookie who became a significant contributor down the stretch, it's going to be hard for anyone to match the impact the Eagles got from their rookie class last season.

CBS: 1st

There won't be a ton of change, very little on offense, which is why they start here at the top. They will have a new offensive coordinator in Kevin Patullo after losing Kellen Moore to the Saints, so that could be an adjustment.

#JimmySays: Yep, the only offensive starter they have to replace is Mekhi Becton, who was very good in 2024, but still their least important starting offensive lineman.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Power Rankings

Featured

PHOT-Gary Clark Jr_20240612_DSC02771.jpg

NJ North to Shore – June 2025 festival
Limited - Olympia 1

Evenings on the Olympia: History and celebration aboard a legendary warship

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Group makes late push to save SS United States from being sunk

Chris Lachall

Sponsored

Escape to Crawford County

Limited - Visit Crawford- Kayaking

Mental Health

Subtle cyberbullying, like excluding peers from group chats, is just as traumatic as overt attacks, study shows

Cyberbullying Trauma

TV

'Task' teaser features possible scenes from Wissahickon Valley Park

Mark Ruffalo Task trailer

Food & Drink

22 Center City restaurants will offer midweek lunch deals this summer

Center City lunch

Phillies

Phillies' Andrew Painter picks up first win since 2022, ups pitch count

Andrew-Painter-Phillies_061423_USAT

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved