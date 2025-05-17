Eagles power ranking roundup, post-draft edition

Fresh off their dominant postseason run culminating in a blowout Super Bowl win, Philadelphia Eagles were able to weather the unavoidable losses to players in free agency and mostly keep the roster intact. So they should be No. 1 in everyone's power rankings, right? Like, nobody could reasonably say that they're not the best team in the NFL, right? Right? Let's see!

One of these years, I am gonna be unimpressed by an Eagles draft class. This is not the year. General manager Howie Roseman doesn't need me to say it, but he's good at his job. Ditto for the scouting staff as a whole. Not all of Philadelphia's picks are going to work, which we know; it's the process and the thought and the patience that stand out. It all makes sense. Did you realize the Eagles could have 12 picks in next year's draft? And at the very least, Jihaad Campbell, Andrew Mukuba and Ty Robinson -- their first three picks from this year's draft -- figure to enter the rotation in 2025, with Mukuba capable of winning a starting job. How many teams picking 32nd over the years can claim to have that strong a haul? Jalen Hurts and the boys are even better insulated to make another title run.

#JimmySays: They have had some bad drafts, but it's been a while.

Most improved position: Linebacker The Eagles lost a bunch of talent on defense this offseason with the departures of edge rushers Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham, cornerback Darius Slay Jr., safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and defensive tackle Milton Williams. It was a different story at linebacker, as they re-signed Zack Baun to a lucrative contract, selected Jihaad Campbell in the first round and then added Smael Mondon Jr. in the fifth. Nakobe Dean is still recovering from a torn patellar tendon, but Philadelphia will have plenty of options at linebacker once he is healthy.

#JimmySays: In the Super Bowl, the Eagles beat the Chiefs 40-6 (and then the Chiefs scored some meaningless points thereafter). The Eagles absolutely obliterated them from the opening possession until they put their backups in with like 3 minutes to go.

It was a little silly that like 70 percent of the national folks were picking a clearly inferior Chiefs team before the game played out. For anyone to put the Chiefs over the Eagles after what we all saw that day is laughable.

First pick: LB Jihaad Campbell The Eagles are in the Howie Roseman-can-do-no-wrong phase of their team building. Everybody expects Campbell to be a star because of it, but this could just be Philadelphia taking an inside linebacker in the first round. Maybe the most interesting pick is sixth-rounder Kyle McCord, the quarterback out of Syracuse by way of Ohio State. If there’s a player in this class who could cement Roseman’s genius status, it’s McCord.

#JimmySays: I'm trying to decide if the "this could just be Philadelphia taking an inside linebacker in the first round" comment is a shot, or not.

The Eagles have done nothing this offseason that makes me believe they won't remain in the Super Bowl mix. Losing players like Milton Williams and Josh Sweat hurts but felt inevitable. Incoming rookies like Jihaad Campbell and Andrew Mukuba should help the defense adjust. My biggest concern is the departure of offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, and that concern largely stems from the double-coordinator change that sunk Philly in 2023. The Eagles may very well be better equipped to handle this shift.

#JimmySays: Certainly the Eagles would have liked to have retained Kellen Moore, but Vic Fangio will be back, which is really what matters.

I’m not sure this Eagles draft class will be as impactful as last year’s, but it doesn’t need to be. When you’re the world champs and you retain several key players in free agency, the draft can be about maintaining your depth. That appears to be what Philly has done, while adding a possible star in linebacker Jihaad Campbell. The rich got richer.

#JimmySays: When you have two players who finish as finalists for Defensive Rookie of the Year honors (one of whom would have won it if the postseason were included), and then a third rookie who became a significant contributor down the stretch, it's going to be hard for anyone to match the impact the Eagles got from their rookie class last season.

There won't be a ton of change, very little on offense, which is why they start here at the top. They will have a new offensive coordinator in Kevin Patullo after losing Kellen Moore to the Saints, so that could be an adjustment.

#JimmySays: Yep, the only offensive starter they have to replace is Mekhi Becton, who was very good in 2024, but still their least important starting offensive lineman.

