Eagles-Rams Week 3 odds preview: Will Jalen Hurts and the Birds finally get their offense going?

The Eagles are returning home to Lincoln Financial Field this week, and will be facing another familiar foe from last year's playoff run in Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams.

The Eagles are 2-0 after outlasting Dallas and then Kansas City through Weeks 1 and 2. The Rams are 2-0 after taking a close opener against Houston and then an outright pummeling of Tennessee on Sunday, 33-19.

One of those teams' unbeaten starts will end this week. For right now, sportsbooks are leaning toward the Eagles by about a field goal.

Here's a look across several, along with the money lines and points over/unders for Week 3...

Sportsbook Spread Money Line Total O/U DraftKings PHI -3.5 LAR +154

PHI -185 44.5 FanDuel PHI -3.5 LAR +150

PHI -178 44.5 BetRivers PHI -3.5 LAR +155

PHI -195 44.5 BetMGM PHI -3.5 LAR +155

PHI -190 45 ESPN BET PHI -3.5 LAR +155

PHI -185 44.5

*Lines as of Monday, Sept. 15

The Eagles' offense is a concern after two weeks. Saquon Barkley has been mostly contained, Jalen Hurts hasn't found many big plays through the air, and A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith haven't seen the ball nearly enough under Kevin Patullo's run as the offensive coordinator so far.

They've still hung on to win each of their first two games, but on the back of timely defensive stops and turnovers from defensive rookies Jihaad Campbell and Andrew Mukuba, Jake Elliott's return to form as a reliable kicker from anywhere, and the Tush Push continuing on as the ever-unstoppable (and ever-controversial) play.

The Eagles have done enough for now, but with many of the key names returning from last year's Super Bowl team, it's clear that they're capable of so much more.

They'll need to start tapping into it against the Rams.

In the playoffs last season, L.A. got beat by the Eagles' ground game and the lasting image of Saquon Barkley taking off into the snow, but all things considered, the Rams came the closest to sending the Eagles home in that 28-22 Divisional Round final.

The Rams came in looking to pose just as much trouble through the early going of 2025.

Byron Young and the L.A. defense are well among the season's sack leaders after the first two weeks, collecting 8.0 in total to be tied with Green Bay for second in the NFL, while trailing only New England with 9.0.

On the other side of the ball, Stafford is equipped with Puka Nacua and Davante Adams as his top receivers, and used them effectively last week in a 298-yard and 2-touchdown performance.

The Eagles, so far, have proven methodical enough and defensively strong enough to win a slow, low-scoring, slog of a game.

But if Sunday in South Philly devolves into a shootout, it is an actual question right now as to whether the Eagles' offense can keep up.

SIGN UP HERE to receive the PhillyVoice Sports newsletter

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Follow Nick on Bluesky: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports