Eagles-Rams Week 3 inactives, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles had no surprises on their injury report heading into their Week 3 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams suffered injuries at cornerback and along their defensive line Week 2, and they will also be without their starting LG.

Here's the Eagles-Rams injury report, with analysis.





QB2 Tanner McKee is still hampered by a thumb injury on his throwing hand. He'll be the emergency quarterback, with Sam Howell serving as the QB2 once again.

The Eagles called up S Marcus Epps and TE/FB Cameron Latu from the practice squad for this matchup.

Inactives

• RB Will Shipley: Shipley was injured during the Eagles' win over the Cowboys, and missed the Week 2 matchup with the Chiefs. The Eagles traded for Tank Bigsby almost two weeks ago. To be determined if that's enough time for him to be ready to play in the regular offense yet. If not, A.J. Dillon will be the RB2 on Sunday.

• EDGE Patrick Johnson: Johnson was up for the Eagles' first two matchups against the Cowboys and Chiefs, but he's down today. Za'Darius Smith played well in his Eagles debut Week 2 against the Chiefs.

• EDGE Azeez Ojulari: Ojulari was a surprise healthy scratch Weeks 1 and 2 against the Cowboys and Chiefs. With newcomer Za'Darius Smith playing well Week 2 against the Chiefs, Ojulari is down again Week 3. Josh Uche, Patrick Johnson, and Smith are up, ahead of him and Ogbo Okoronkwo.

• EDGE Ogbo Okoronkwo: As noted above.

• OL Drew Kendall: The Eagles apparently like Brett Toth more as the backup center/guard.

• OG Kenyon Green: Green has been off and on the Eagles' roster a few times already.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• LB Nakobe Dean (PUP, knee): Dean tore his patellar tendon in the Eagles' Wild Card win over the Green Bay Packers last season. As our Evan Macy detailed back in January, patellar tendon tears are more serious than ACL or Achilles tears. Dean began training camp on the PUP list and remained there to begin the regular season. He will miss the first four games, at a minimum. Rookie Jihaad Campbell is starting opposite Zack Baun, and has played well to begin the season.



• WR Johnny Wilson (IR, knee, ankle): Wilson is a massive receiver at 6'6, 228 who carved out a dirty work role as a physical blocker his rookie season in 2024, though sometimes he was a little too aggressive, as he committed four penalties (3 holding, 1 OPI). He wasn't much of a threat as a receiver, catching only 5 passes for 38 yards and a TD. He played a little over 400 snaps, and actually started four games.

• FB Ben VanSumeren (IR, knee): VanSumeren was poised to take on a bigger role in the Eagles' offense in 2025 as a full-time fullback, but he tore his patellar tendon on the opening kickoff of the season. His season is over.



Inactives

LG Steve Avila OT D.J. Humphries TE Terrance Ferguson OLB Nick Hampton QB Stetson Bennett (Emergency QB)

Avila is the starting LG. He sprained his ankle Week 1 against the Texans. Justin Dedich will likely start at LG, as he did Week 2, when he struggled against the Titans' Jeffery Simmons.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• CB Ahkello Witherspoon: Witherspoon is a starting corner. He broke his clavicle Week 2 against the Titans and landed on IR. The Rams' top three corners Week 1 were Witherspoon, Emmanuel Forbes (!), and Cobie Durant. Darious Williams did not play in the regular defense Week 1, but played Week 2 after Witherspoon went down. With Witherspoon out, the Rams' may have the smallest set of corners in the NFL:



• Emmanuel Forbes (6'0, 180)

• Cobie Durant (5'11, 182)

• Darious Williams (5'9, 192)



If A.J. Brown can't get going against these guys, an already alarming situation will become more worrisome.

