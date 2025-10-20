Jalen Hurts and the highest single-game passer ratings in Eagles history

Sunday's Eagles win over the Vikings was one of the best passing performances of Jalen Hurts' career.

He completed 19 of 23 of his throws for 326 yards, which was the first time he went above the 300-yard passing mark since Week 2 of last season. He threw for three touchdowns, and each were big ones, twice to A.J. Brown and once to DeVonta Smith. Somewhat shockingly, he didn't run much, staying in the pocket and only registering four carries for a loss of 10 yards as three of them counted as sacks.

Then, by the end of the 28-22 victory in Minnesota, he left the U.S. Bank Stadium field with a perfect 158.3 passer rating, just the third-ever in Eagles history.

Sunday showed that the Eagles do still have some glaring problems elsewhere. But Hurts? He was excellent. He was a major reason why they were able to win.

"You don't have a game like that without the guys around you," the quarterback said afterwards. "So I give a lot of credit to them, a lot of credit to the collective of everyone hanging in there and enduring the game. It's team football in the end."

But on a day built for Hurts to be special. Jordan Mailata saw it right away.

"When he's in control, you can see a look in his eye," the offensive tackle said.

Here's where the day and the passer rating now stand in Eagles history, and among the franchise's other legendary QBs like Nick Foles, Donovan McNabb, and Randall Cunningham...

Quarterback RTG Date Result Cmp/Att Yds/TDs Jalen Hurts 158.3 10/19/2025 W, 28-22

@MIN 19/23 326/3 Nick Foles 158.3 11/3/2013 W, 49-20

@OAK 22/28 406/7 Donovan McNabb 158.3 9/23/2007 W, 56-21

vs. DET 21/26 381/4 Donovan McNabb 157.2 10/11/2009 W, 33-14

vs. TB 16/21 264/3 Randall Cunningham 156.6 9/13/1992 W, 31-14

vs. PHX 17/22 267/3 Tommy Thompson 156.3 12/12/1948 W, 45-21

vs. DET 16/21 258/4 Donovan McNabb 155.4 9/18/2005 W, 42-3

vs. SF 23/29 342/5 Michael Vick 150.7 11/15/2010 W, 59-28

@WSH 20/28 333/4 Donovan McNabb 147.8 12/5/2004 W,47-17

vs. GB 32/43 464/5 Randall Cunningham 146.7 9/20/1992 W, 30-0

vs. DEN 18/25 270/3 Donovan McNabb 146.7 11/1/2009 W, 40-17

vs. NYG 17/23 240/3

*All-time single-game ratings via Stathead/pro-football-reference

A few notes and observations...

• No shocker that McNabb is the leading name on top passer rating list, while Cunningham is no stranger to it either. McNabb slinging the ball around was a staple of those Andy Reid offense's for a decade, and Cunningham was just a once-in-a-generation kind of athlete and a QB that neither Philadelphia or the NFL had really ever seen before at the time.

• Foles' seven-touchdown game remains the stuff of legends, and a core piece of what became his own incredible one. Vick and the 2010 Eagles' famous Monday night pummeling of Washington also remains as an all-time standout beatdown, and gifted us one of the greatest meltdowns on Washington sportstalk radio after.

• The Eagles faced old friend Carson Wentz in Sunday's win, and perhaps it's a bit surprising to see that his name isn't on the list above. Yeah, he fell off, but his breakout year in 2017 had him well in the MVP conversation as one of the league's new best QBs at the time. The best passer rating Wentz posted as an Eagle was 128.3 in Week 5 of 2017, when the Eagles thrashed the Arizona Cardinals, 34-7. He went 21-for-30 passing for 304 yards and four touchdowns, it's just that one interception he threw did his rating in. He registered a 128.3 for that day, which ranks 45th all-time in Eagles history. Some notable and maybe shocking names above him: Gardner Minshew (133.7, 23rd), A.J. Feeley (128.5, 44th), and Kevin Kolb (133.6, 25th).

• Hurts' next-highest passer rating is 140.6, which ranks 14th in Eagles history and was set back on Oct. 30, 2022, when the Eagles crushed the Steelers, 35-13. Hurts completed 19-of-28 passes that day for 285 yards and four touchdowns, which included three scoring throws to A.J. Brown, with the last having brought on what still might be one of the most demoralizing celebrations you could throw at the defensive backs hopeless trying to cover you.

• McNabb's perfect passer rating against Detroit in 2007, when the Eagles wore their blue and yellow throwbacks for a 75th anniversary commemoration.

Middle school Nick wanted them to wear those jerseys every week after seeing them drop 56 points like that.

