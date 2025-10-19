The pivotal plays from the Eagles' dicey win over the Vikings

The Eagles made it back in the win column.

Jalen Hurts threw for 326 yards, three touchdowns, and a perfect 158.3 passer rating, A.J. Brown scored twice and came down with the game-sealing third-down catch, and the defense punished old friend Carson Wentz just enough to leave Minnesota with a 28-22 win.

Of course, it came down to the wire.

For better or worse, this is just how the 2025 Eagles operate. But for now, they're 5-2.

Here's how they beat the Vikings to do it...

Wait for a break

The Eagles' offense was faced with a painfully familiar spot on its first drive.

After making some initial headway with the run, the offense hit a wall once it pushed into Minnesota territory.

Jalen Hurts went a yard backwards on first down, then a quick pass to Saquon Barkley in the backfield went back another two to leave the Eagles looking at a 3rd-and-13 with the threat of another stall-out.

Barkley broke for a nine-yard run to bring the Eagles closer to the marker, but still four yards short. They elected to go for it on fourth.

Hurts lined up in the shotgun, and with excellent protection on only four rushing, the quarterback waited for his opening. He signaled to A.J. Brown to break downfield, and the star receiver quickly pulled away from Minnesota safety Joshua Metellus and into open space.

Hurts got him the ball in stride, and Brown had a clear path to the end zone to send the Eagles up, 7-0.

An extended play with some great execution bailed the Eagles out from an annoying habit that has developed with their offense so far this season, while getting them some valuable points on the board instead.

Over your head

The defense made its plays on its side of the ball, too, but also got some help from old friend Carson Wentz and the Vikings getting in their own way.

A big 34-yard pass from Wentz to star receiver Jordan Addison brought the Vikings into Philadelphia territory, which was quickly followed with a trip into the red zone on a few chip plays right after.

Minnesota just couldn't figure out that last push.

Wentz threw consecutive incompletions to bring the Vikings to a 3rd-and-1, then the snap flew above his head and all the way back to midfield as a fumble.

Wentz scrambled back to recover it, but the drive was over right there as a 4th-and-32 from the Philadelphia 41. Only a 59-yard field goal from Vikings kicker Will Reichard salvaged points out of the possession to make it 7-3.

Wrecking crew

That botched snap wouldn't be the end of Wentz's misfortune.

On the next Vikings possession, and facing a 3rd and 5, Wentz fell under immediate pressure and threw a pick-six that was taken back by Jalyx Hunt for a 14-3 Eagles lead.

The Eagles' defense had some noticeable bite back Sunday, and Jalen Carter was a big factor in that.

He tore straight through the Vikings' offensive line upon the snap, and hit Wentz hard to force an errant throw.

Hunt was in the right place at the right time to house it.

Nowhere to go

Sunday flashed the Carson Wentz of old, for good and bad.

He did have his moments where coverage broke down and he was able to flip a big gain out of it, like he did a lot in 2017.

But then he had his moments when he rolled out of the pocket when he didn't really have to, and tried to force a big pass through clear coverage, when he really didn't have to, like he did a lot in 2020.

The Minnesota possession right after Hunt's pick-six was a 2020 drive.

A holding penalty following the kickoff sent the Vikings 10 yards back, then a botched screen pass that Wentz threw backwards and out of bounds set them back another several yards to handcuff themselves with a tough 2nd and 25 behind their own 10-yard line.

Wentz had time on the ensuing snap, but started to see the pressure coming and rolled to his right. He chucked the ball up with his feet inside the purple-painted end zone, hoping for a miracle catch from Addison.

But cornerback Quinyon Mitchell was right there, and so was rookie safety Andrew Mukuba, who jumped up in front of the pass for the pick.

It was a second straight turnover credited to Wentz, though one the Eagles' offense couldn't capitalize on.

Hurts and co. went three-and-out, slipping right back into the stagnant sloppiness that has been plaguing them for weeks now.

A crucial stand before the half

The Eagles were hardly in the clear because of that, and the Vikings certainly weren't counting themselves out.

Wentz responded to the turnovers with a screen to his other star receiver Justin Jefferson, who slipped and cut through tackles for a massive 40-yard gain into the red zone.

The Vikings just hit another snag, through a mix of their own inability to execute and some clutch plays like a forced incompletion in the end zone from Cooper DeJean on a pass headed for Jefferson.

The Vikings kept finding their way down into the red zone, but the Eagles' defense had done well enough to limit the damage to field goals. Even so, that "bend don't break" approach series after series is playing with fire, and you give any team in the NFL that many chances, or eventually they're going to get you. The Eagles tried to make another goal-to-go stand, but on a second-down misdirect where Wentz ran out wide, running back Jordan Mason took the snap and just made it around the corner to break the plane through Mukuba and Zack Baun's tackles for the touchdown. The Vikings made it a five-point game, 21-16. The Eagles' offense showed signs of stalling out again and then Jake Elliott missed a 42-yard field goal attempt wide on what looked like a rushed operation. The Vikings took the ball back, and Wentz used his leading two receivers in Jefferson and Addison to chip away through the middle and make a march back downfield. Minnesota just couldn't fully capitalize in the red zone again. Wentz ate a third-down sack from Moro Ojomo, which was somehow only Philly's first all day. The Vikings had to take another field goal, but that made it 21-19 with just over 10 minutes left. They were still alive.

Find a way (even if it's ugly) The responsibility was back at Hurts' and the offense's feet. The Eagles' defense, for the most part, had done its part. The Eagles needed another score, but it wasn't going to be on the ground at this point. Saquon Barkley, as he's had all year, kept running into a wall within an ineffective rushing attack. He also appeared to get banged up on a five-yard run that he tried to jam through the pile on a 2nd and 2. The deciding drive came down to Hurts and his own top receivers in Brown and Smith. It started with a clutch third-down completion along the right sideline on a comeback route to Brown that had just enough yardage for a fresh set of downs. Then Hurts found Smith open over the middle for a 21-yard gain, and on the next play, the quarterback threaded a 26-yard liner to Brown through the seam that the receiver carried through contact into the end zone for a 28-18 lead late. The Eagles weren't in the clear just yet, but time and the scoreboard were on their side...

So of course, they let Wentz march the Vikings down the field again late. The drive stopped at yet another field goal, but a field goal that cut it to just a six-point deficit, 28-22, with just shy of two minutes left. The Eagles' offense nearly gave them one more chance with a last possession that initially looked like it was going nowhere. Then Brown broke free up the sideline again on 3rd and 9. Hurts got him the ball for the 45-yard completion and a fresh set of downs. It was enough with some extra work to run out the clock.

With the Vikings going for it on 4th and 1, a holding call charged to their backup center Blake Brandel nullified a would-be touchdown that everyone on the field seemed to know right away was coming back.