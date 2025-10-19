Eagles at Vikings, Week 7: Live updates and open thread

The 4-2 Philadelphia Eagles have lost two straight games and will try to prevent a continued downward spiral against the Vikings in Minnesota at U.S. Bank Stadium, site of the Eagles' first Super Bowl win. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. EST.

The Eagles are getting healthier, with iDL Jalen Carter, CB Quinyon Mitchell, and LG Landon Dickerson all returning to the field. You can find the Eagles-Vikings inactives here.

The Vikings will be quarterbacked by Carson Wentz, who is 2-1 in three starts for Minnesota so far this season. As noted in our Eagles-Vikings preview, Wentz looks a whole lot like the player we saw after his MVP-caliber season in 2017. In Minnesota, Wentz gets to throw to one of the best WR duos in the NFL in Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. On the other side of the ball, the Vikings haven't had a good run defense this season, so this is yet another week for the Eagles to try to get their rushing attack jump-started.

The Eagles are 1.5-point favorites. For the gambling enthusiasts, you can find my Week 7 picks here.

