More Sports:

October 19, 2025

Eagles at Vikings, Week 7: Live updates and open thread

Follow along and chat Eagles-Vikings as the Birds look to bounce back from two straight losses.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
101925JalenHurtsVikings Bill Streicher/Imagn Images

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles will try to get back in the win column against the Vikings on Sunday.

The 4-2 Philadelphia Eagles have lost two straight games and will try to prevent a continued downward spiral against the Vikings in Minnesota at U.S. Bank Stadium, site of the Eagles' first Super Bowl win. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. EST.

The Eagles are getting healthier, with iDL Jalen Carter, CB Quinyon Mitchell, and LG Landon Dickerson all returning to the field. You can find the Eagles-Vikings inactives here.

The Vikings will be quarterbacked by Carson Wentz, who is 2-1 in three starts for Minnesota so far this season. As noted in our Eagles-Vikings preview, Wentz looks a whole lot like the player we saw after his MVP-caliber season in 2017. In Minnesota, Wentz gets to throw to one of the best WR duos in the NFL in Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. On the other side of the ball, the Vikings haven't had a good run defense this season, so this is yet another week for the Eagles to try to get their rushing attack jump-started.

The Eagles are 1.5-point favorites. For the gambling enthusiasts, you can find my Week 7 picks here.

Feel free to discuss the game in the comments section below.

MORE: Brandon Graham considering unretirement, per reports

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles open thread Minnesota Vikings

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ - Fall Fests

Wow-Worthy Festivals in NJ
Limited - Temple Health Dr. Bodor

Lung cancer is rising among nonsmokers. Here’s what may be driving it

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Philly Bike Ride, 'No Kings' rally to cause road closures Saturday

Philly Bike Ride

Sponsored

Mullica Hill: a historic fall destination full of charm

Limited - Main Street in Mullica Hill

Health Stories

Receiving gene therapy for hemophilia changed this South Jersey man's life

Hemophilia Gene Therapy

TV

Five looming questions heading into the 'Task' finale

Maeve Task

Halloween

Spooky Seaport returns with an eerie after-hours experience

Spooky Seaport Event

Phillies

Instant observations: Kyle Schwarber, Phillies come alive to win Game 3, extend NLDS vs. Dodgers

Kyle-Schwarber-Phillies-Dodgers-Homers-NLDS-Game-3-2025.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved