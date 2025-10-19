Eagles Week 7 stock watch: Takeaways are back for defense, Birds still can't run the ball

Who knows if the Eagles will ever be able to rediscover the rushing game that powered them to a Super Bowl last year. At this point, they'd be happy with just a respectable run game.

But if they're still going to be hot-and-cold on offense, like they were Sunday in Minneapolis against the Vikings, it's really helpful if they can cause chaos on defense, like they also did against old friend Carson Wentz.

The Eagles picked off Wentz twice Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium, returning one for a touchdown. Then they watched their pass offense come alive late in the game in a 28-22 win that helped them overcome another no-impact rushing offense.

Here's a look at some opportune playmaking on defense that helped the Eagles overcome their offensive pitfalls, and one of those offensive pitfalls that haunted them enough in this game – and really doesn't bode well for the long haul:

Stock up: Takeaway defense 📈

The Eagles had at least one takeaway in their first four games. The result? They started 4-0 despite some glaring flaws. They didn't get any turnovers against the Broncos and Giants. The results? Right, two straight losses, and those glaring flaws coming back to haunt them.

The flaws are still there, but the Eagles got two gigantic plays from their defense in the first half, starting with an interception by Jalyx Hunt that he returned for a touchdown that put the Eagles up 14-3.

On the very next Vikings possession, Carson Wentz did one of those signature Carson Wentz things when he scrambled around, rolled to his right and then tried to thread a needle way too many yards downfield without his feet being set. It was an ugly overthrow that was picked off by Eagles safety Andrew Mukuba.

After a two-game takeaway drought, the Eagles got right back to causing turnovers that really helped them compensate for an offense that once again had no rhythm.

Hunt's interception was the Eagles' first takeaway since Kelee Ringo recovered a Bucky Irving fumble in Week 4 against the Bucs in the third quarter. The Eagles also blocked a punt in that game.

But the days of blocking field goals or punts each week are predictably over, so it's important that the Eagles stay turnover-hungry on defense.

They've been allowing some big pass plays lately, which included a few against the Vikings on Sunday, but defensive coordinator Vic Fangio can be OK with allowing the occasional explosive play if his defense is stealing possessions for the offense.

Stock down: Rushing offense 📉 The No. 2 CB rotation

Hard for the Eagles' ground game stock to go any lower, but it did, amazingly.

Against a light Vikings defensive front that is in the bottom half of many rushing defense categories, the Eagles once again couldn't get their ground game going. The offensive line injuries and penalties surely contributed, but they should still have had enough to find some good lanes against Minnesota.

But they didn't. Saquon Barkley's games without 100 yards rushing went to 7 of 7, as he finished with just 47 yards.

With the Eagles up 21-16 and needing five yards for a first down, Barkley was given the ball on consecutive snaps and was stopped both times for 0 yards, as the Eagles were forced to punt and watch the Vikings drive downfield before settling for a field goal. On his next carry, Barkley was dropped for a 4-yard loss.

Remember when Jalen Hurts was a big part of the run game? He hasn't been near the same threat this season and had no rushing yards for the game.

A.J. Dillon was inactive, giving Tank Bigsby some opportunities. Bigsby had a nice 11-yard gain early and had another first-down run later, but that was called back by a holding.

