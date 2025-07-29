Eagles-relevant notes from around the NFL: Cowboys suffer multiple OL injuries

Let's catch up on some Eagles-relevant news from around the NFL.

The Cowboys could be without starting LT Tyler Guyton against the Eagles Week 1

Guyton was injured on Monday, and it was originally feared that he had torn an ACL. Instead, it's a bone fracture that will keep him out 4-6 weeks, per all the national reporters.

The Eagles play the Cowboys Week 1. That game is 5 weeks and 2 days away.

Guyton was the Cowboys' first round pick in 2024, and he struggled as a rookie. He finished second in the NFL with 18 penalties. PFF had him down (very generously) for 6 sacks in 2024, and he got benched multiple times during the season.

If there's a Cowboys player who badly needs a positive training camp heading into the season, it's Guyton. Whether Guyton plays or not, that could be a significant weak spot for the Cowboys Week 1. It's arguably better for the Eagles if he plays.

The Cowboys had another notable offensive line injury

That would be Rob Jones, who signed with the Cowboys this offseason on a one-year deal worth $3.75 million.

Though he was getting first-team reps, he was unlikely to start, with Tyler Smith at LG and rookie first-round pick Tyler Booker at RG.

However, if Guyton can't play Week 1, one option the Cowboys would have had would have been to move Smith to LT, and have Jones fill in at LG. That is no longer an option.

The Titans waived WR Treylon Burks

During the 2022 NFL Draft, the Eagles traded one of their first-round picks to the Titans for A.J. Brown. That move has kinda worked out well for the Eagles. The Titans used that first-round pick to select Burks, who was often comped to... A.J. Brown. That move has not worked out for the Titans.

Burks had 53 career receptions for 699 yards and 1 TD in his three seasons in Tennessee. That has to be among the worst trades in NFL history.

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin goes from holdout to hold-in

McLaurin reported to camp, but he was placed on the PUP list, and isn't practicing.

McLaurin has led the Commanders in receiving every year of his career, dating back to 2019. He is in the final year of his contract, and is seeking an extension.

