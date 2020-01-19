More Sports:

January 19, 2020

Report: Eagles expected to request interview with Mike Kafka as offensive coordinator search continues

Matt Mullin
By Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Mike-Kafka_011920_usat Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka talks with Patrick Mahomes.

A day after a report emerged that the Eagles weren't looking at Chiefs quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka as their next offensive coordinator, it appears the Birds do have an interest in the former backup quarterback who spent two seasons with the Birds. 

That's the latest from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, who also says there's a chance Andy Reid and the Chiefs block the Eagles' request in order to keep him on their staff, not unlike what the Eagles did with former QB coach John DeFilippo a few years ago before letting him take those interviews — and losing him to the Vikings — a year later.

The Eagles still haven't filled their OC job, and one intriguing candidate will be on the field today -- Chiefs QB coach Mike Kafka. The former Philly backup is expected to receive an interview request from the Eagles, but without play-calling duties available under Doug Pederson, it's possible Andy Reid may block Kafka and offer him a promotion on the staff. If current OC Eric Bieniemy gets a head coaching job, Kafka would be the heir-apparent at OC.  [nfl.com]

If the Chiefs don't block the interview request, however, Philly would be able to interview Kafka this week — whether Kansas City advances past Tennessee or not — because of the extra week off between the conference championships and the Super Bowl. 

Currently, the Eagles have only interviewed one candidate for their vacant OC position — USC offensive coordinator Graham Harrell — after firing Mike Groh in the days following the end of their 2019 season.

Earlier this week, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com took a look at six candidates who make sense for the Eagles and named Kafka as one of them. Here's what he said about why Kafka would be a good fit: 

Kafka is considering a rising coaching star in league circles, especially for his work as Kansas Ciy’s quarterbacks coach with Patrick Mahomes.

He both played for and has coached under Reid, and a job as the Eagles’ offensive coordinator, working for Pederson, would make a lot of sense. It would provide both an outside voice AND someone who is well-familiar with how things work for the Eagles, and Wentz is more likely to take coaching from someone who has done it before in the NFL.  [nj.com]

Interestingly enough, one of the biggest reasons a guy like Kafka makes sense is the same reason Rapoport believes Reid and the Chiefs won't be willing to let him go: he wouldn't have to call the plays.

For a guy with no experience as a coordinator or a play caller, landing in Pederson's system, where the head coach is responsible for calling the plays, would allow Kafka a chance to learn all the other aspects of the job before taking that final monstrous step and calling the actual game. It could help lead to more success, especially since he'd be going from working with one franchise quarterback in Patrick Mahomes to another in Carson Wentz and seemingly has a good grasp on QB development. 

Whether or not Kafka is ultimately "the guy," the Eagles are going to need to start making some hires. They currently have four coaching vacancies, including OC, and the list of potential candidates seems to be shrinking by the day as guys take jobs elsewhere or decline interviews in order to return to their same teams. The clock is ticking...

RELATED: Eagles part ways with DL coach Phillip Daniels after just one season | Eagles’ front office exec Andrew Berry considered ‘favorite’ to become Browns’ GM | Report: Eagles defensive backs coach Cory Undlin to become Lions defensive coordinator | Eagles fire OC Mike Groh and WR coach Carson Walch

Follow Matt on Twitter: @matt_mullin

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Matt Mullin

Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff

mullin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Mike Kafka Doug Pederson

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles stay or go: Safety
96_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Malcolm_Jenkins_KateFrese.jpg

Food & Drink

South Philly Barbacoa chef to open new restaurant in Italian Market
Barbacoa chef opens restaurant

Investigations

Leaky gas pipe likely caused deadly South Philly rowhome explosion, officials say
South Philly rowhome explosion

Eagles

What they're saying: Eagles' newest OC candidate Graham Harrell has a specific philosophy
120_01052020_EaglesvsSeahawks_Carson_Wentz_KateFrese.jpg

Adult Health

Study puts Pennsylvania among nation’s heaviest drinking states
Pennsylvania drinking

Weekend

Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, Jan. 17-20
Women's March will take place on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved