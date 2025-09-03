Don't have tickets to the Eagles' game? Turn Thursday into a bar crawl instead

After a long, football-less summer, the defending Super Bowl champs are finally returning to our weekly routines with the Eagles hosting the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL season opener on Thursday night.

If you're still riding the high from this winter's Broad Street celebrations, bars and restaurants all over the Philly area will be spreading the love for the Birds with watch parties and deals.

Couldn't snag a ticket to the Linc? Here's how to turn Thursday into a daylong bar crawl — with food and drink specials, live music and plenty of chanting guaranteed.

Pre-pregame party

Philadelphia Zoo, 3400 W. Girard Ave., West Philadelphia

The attraction will host a pep rally from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with lawn games and live music. Fans will certainly be flying high after bird meet-and-greets.

Pregame party

Is there a better place to practice your "Go Birds!" chants hours before kickoff than at the the zoo?

DraftKings Ultimate Kickoff, Brooklyn Bowl, 1009 Canal St., Fishtown

Travel time from the zoo: 20 minute ride-hailing trip

There will be some down time after the trip to the zoo, which probably isn't the worst thing ahead of a long night. DraftKings, along with fellow sponsors Xfinity and Smirnoff, will be taking over Brooklyn Bowl for a free watch party hosted by Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens. Eagles legends Fletcher Cox and Nick Foles are also scheduled to make guest appearances throughout the night. There will be free bowling, specialty cocktails and a TD toss competition.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are free but limited, and guests must be at least 21 years old to reserve their spot, which can be done online.

While leaving this event before the game begins would mean you'd miss some of the festivities and a postgame performance from Grammy Award-winning DJ and Temple University alum Diplo, getting there fashionably early (is that a thing?) would mean you might beat the crowds and get a lane to bowl a few games.

First quarter

Frankford Hall, 1210 Frankford Ave., Fishtown

Travel time from Brooklyn Bowl: 7-minute walk

Leave the Ultimate Kickoff by around 7:30 p.m. to claim a seat at Frankford Hall. Forecasts show some windy conditions and a chance of thunderstorms, but if weather allows, the bar's open-air beer garden, lawn games and outdoor seating make for a perfect place to check out the start of the game.

Second quarter

Evil Genius Brewing Co., 1727 N. Front St., Kensington

Travel time from Frankford Hall: 11-minute walk

At the end of the first quarter, hustle over to Evil Genius to grab gameday specials of $26 craft pitchers, $6 citywide specials, $11 wings and $9 Statesides (in honor of Saquon Barkley, Devonta Smith, A.J. Brown and Nick Foles' numbers, respectively).

Third quarter

Yards Brewing Co., 500 Spring Garden Ave., North Philadelphia

Travel time from Evil Genius Brewing Co.: 10-minute ride-hailing trip or 32-minute walk

Bail on the halftime show to hitch a ride to the second brewery on this crawl. Yards is bringing back its Trash Talk IPA (6.5% ABV) — a hoppy beer full of tropical fruity flavors that's inspired by the unruly passion of Philly sports fans — that will be $7 during games. The brewery also offers $12 wings and $5 Philly Standard beers. Plus, there's live DJ sets during commercial breaks.

Fourth quarter

Paddy's Pub Old City, 228 Race St., Old City

Travel time from Yards Brewing Co.: 15-minute walk

If the predictions from our sports staff are accurate, the Eagles should be in a good spot by this point in the game so you won't miss much during the walk to the no-frills neighborhood spot where smoking is still permitted indoors and its curated cocktail list consists of a shot of Jameson for its customers who take too long to order. There truly may be no better place to experience the grit of Philly than Paddy's.

Postgame party

Founding Fathers, 1612 South St., Graduate Hospital

Travel time from Paddy's: 12-minute ride-hailing trip

At the end of a game, take a ride to Founding Fathers to grab a celebratory drink with your fellow Birds fans. Its extensive drink menu can accommodate any post-win craving.

Plus, you'll be only a few blocks from the parade route so you can end the night with a stroll down Broad Street to reminisce about the Super Bowl and commemorate the Week 1 trouncing of the Cowboys.