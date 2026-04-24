Eagles select Miami OT Markel Bell with 68th overall pick of 2026 NFL Draft

With the 68th pick of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles selected Miami OT Markel Bell.

Bell is a mammoth offensive tackle at 6'9, 346, with massive 36 3/8" arms.

He's not a guy opposing edge rushers are going to be able to run through, but Bell will probably always struggle with speed guys at his height and weight. He does have better movement skills than you would expect of a 6'9, 346-ound human, as shown below:

The Eagles have traditionally had interest in massive linemen, but there was some thought that their preferences might change with their new offensive scheme, and with the departure of longtime OL coach Jeff Stoutland. Apparently not.

Bell played LT at Miami, but the Eagles will presumably try to develop him at RT with the hope that he can develop into a starting-caliber player by the time Lane Johnson retires.