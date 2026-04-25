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April 25, 2026

Eagles select New Mexico EDGE Keyshawn James-Newby with 252nd overall pick of 2026 NFL Draft

James-Newby is an undersized, but fast edge rusher who had a highly productive college career.

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By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Keyshawn-James-Newby-Eagles-Draft-2026 Megan Mendoza/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Keyshawn James-Newby is the Eagles' last pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

With the 252nd pick of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles selected New Mexico EDGE Keyshawn James-Newby.

James-Newby is an undersized (6'2, 238) edge rusher who ran a 4.53 40 at New Mexico's pro day. He had a highly productive college career, with 33.5 career sacks, including 10.5 in 2024 and 9 in 2025. A highlight reel:

Scouting report, via Lance Zierlein of NFL.com

From Montana Tech to Idaho to New Mexico, James-Newby has stayed hungry and productive at every stop. He’s undersized by NFL standards but plays much longer than he measures. He keeps his eyes on the prize instead of getting locked into long battles with the blocks in front of him. Power and length get the best of him, but not as often as I expected. He flashes good get-off, smart angles and efficient cornering that keeps him tight to the pocket as a rusher. James-Newby’s rush lacks diversity but a dangerous stab move is waiting to be unlocked. His high motor and disruptive ability should make him a solid sub-package edge rusher.

The Eagles like taking productive pass rushers late on Day 3. They selected Patrick Johnson (two 10-sack seasons at Tulane) in the seventh round of the 2021 draft, and Antwaun Powell-Ryland (30 career sacks in college) in the sixth round of the 2025 draft.

James-Newby will have a chance to compete for a roster spot and a role on special teams.

Eagles depth chart updated here.

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Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles Draft Keyshawn James-Newby

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