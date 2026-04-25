Eagles select Texas Tech S Cole Wisniewski with 244th overall pick of 2026 NFL Draft

With the 244th pick of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles selected Texas Tech S Cole Wisniewski.

Wisniewski is a big safety at 6'3, 219 whose comfort area is near the line of scrimmage and in run support. In the past, the Eagles have taken safeties with Wisniewski's size and tried to convert them into linebackers. As you can see in the following highlight reel, he is a physical tackler:

Wisniewski is an older prospect at 24 years of age who was at North Dakota State for five years before transferring to Texas Tech in 2025. In his final season at Texas Tech, Wisniewski started all 14 games, making 78 tackles (6 for loss), with a sack, 2 forced fumbles, and 6 pass breakups.