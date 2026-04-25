More Sports:

April 25, 2026

Eagles select Texas Tech S Cole Wisniewski with 244th overall pick of 2026 NFL Draft

Wisniewski is a big safety at 6'3, 219 whose comfort area is near the line of scrimmage and in run support.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
042526ColeWisniewski Michael C. Johnson/Imagn Images

New Eagles S Cole Wisniewski

With the 244th pick of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles selected Texas Tech S Cole Wisniewski.

Wisniewski is a big safety at 6'3, 219 whose comfort area is near the line of scrimmage and in run support. In the past, the Eagles have taken safeties with Wisniewski's size and tried to convert them into linebackers. As you can see in the following highlight reel, he is a physical tackler:

Wisniewski is an older prospect at 24 years of age who was at North Dakota State for five years before transferring to Texas Tech in 2025. In his final season at Texas Tech, Wisniewski started all 14 games, making 78 tackles (6 for loss), with a sack, 2 forced fumbles, and 6 pass breakups.

Eagles depth chart updated here.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles Draft

Featured

Limited - The Free Library - Career Fair

The Free Library of Philadelphia: A hub for job seekers across the city
Limited - Kayaking in Kent County

Why Kent County is one of the Chesapeake Bay’s best summer escapes

Just In

Must Read

Politics

City Council approves 'ICE Out' legislation protecting immigrants

ICE Out approval.jpg

Sponsored

Jefferson Lehigh Valley Classic

JE38780 700x500 JLVC - Philly Voice - Advertorial Main Image.jpg

Addiction

When people in addiction go missing, their loved ones often turn to Facebook groups to find them

Kensington Addiction Facebook

Recreation

Philly's MLB All-Star Game schedule includes fan festival and new 3-on-3 competition

MLB All-Star Game

Festivals

Rittenhouse Row Spring Festival will fill Walnut Street with food, cocktails and shopping on May 2

Rittenhouse Row Spring Fest

Sixers

Instant observations: VJ Edgecombe, Sixers even up series with resilient performance, outlasting Celtics

Edgecombe 4.21.26

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved