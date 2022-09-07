More Sports:

September 07, 2022

Eagles sign two guys

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
090722AudenTate Sam Greene/USA TODAY NETWORK

WR Auden Tate

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Wednesday that they signed wide receiver Auden Tate and tight end Dalton Keene to the practice squad. Let's look at each guy.

WR Auden Tate

The Bengals selected Tate in the seventh round of the 2018 draft out of Florida State. In four years in Cincinnati, he had 61 catches for 799 yards (13.1 YPC) and 2 TDs. Tate's most productive season came in 2019, when he had 40 catches for 575 yards and 1 TD, though those 40 catches came on a rather inefficient 80 targets.

Tate's biggest appeal is his size, at 6'5, 228. The Eagles list Tate as a wide receiver, but it will be interesting to see if he's their next tight end project, like Hakeem Butler was in 2020.

TE Dalton Keene

Keene was a player we profiled back in 2020, when he was a versatile piece who lined up all over the formation for Virginia Tech. The Hokie probably wasn't used as much as he should have been in their offense (21-240-5 in 2019), given his good athleticism, soft hands, and ability to fight through tacklers for extra yardage. (I liked him as a mid-late Day 3 prospect, as a guy who could maybe fill a Trey Burton type of role.)

The Patriots selected him in the third round of the 2020 draft, after they had already taken another tight end in the third round, and after they had already paid big money to Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith in free agency. Odd. Whatever. 

Keene has not produced in the NFL. In 2020, he had 3 catches for 6 yards on 5 targets. He missed the entire 2021 season with a knee injury, and did not make the Pats' 53-man roster in 2022.

Players released

To make room for Tate and Keene, the Eagles cut RB La'Mical Perine and QB Reid Sinnett.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Dalton Keene Auden Tate

Videos

Featured

Limited - Craig Ferguson - Live Casino

Craig Ferguson’s 'The Fancy Rascal Tour' heads to Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia
Limited - Ava 100

Ava Gardner Festival to host concert at The Clayton Center

Just In

Must Read

Wildlife

Pennsylvania woman killed in shark attack while on vacation in Bahamas
Bahamas Shark Attack

Sponsored

Craig Ferguson’s 'The Fancy Rascal Tour' heads to Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia
Limited - Craig Ferguson - Live Casino

Children's Health

School lunches are an important part of a child's diet; here's how to make them fun and healthy
Healthy School Lunches

Eagles

Eagles mailbag: Should the hype around the Eagles make fans nervous?
Jason Kelce Eagles Open Practice 080722 Claggett 2

Food & Drink

Martorano's Prime, an Italian-American steakhouse, to open at Rivers Casino
Steve Martorano Philly Restaurant

Fitness

Cyclists can enjoy a 20-mile, car-free bike ride through Philadelphia this fall
Philly Bike Ride October 2022

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved