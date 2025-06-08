Eagles spring injury report

As the Philadelphia Eagles continue to hold spring practices, perhaps it's worth rounding up all of their injured players in one space where we can explain their injuries as well as their likely timetables for return.

• LB Nakobe Dean (knee): Dean tore his patellar tendon in the Eagles' Wild Card Round win over the Green Bay Packers. As our Evan Macy detailed back in January, patellar tendon tears are more serious than ACL or Achilles tears. Last Tuesday, Vic Fangio remarked that Dean would not be returning to the field "anytime soon." Dean will almost certainly begin training camp on the PUP list, and remain there to begin the regular season. With Dean and Jihaad Campbell both out, Jeremiah Trotter got first-team reps alongside Zack Baun in OTAs.



• LB Jihaad Campbell (shoulder): Campbell had surgery on a torn labrum in his left shoulder following the 2024 season. He has been present at practice, but extremely limited. Fangio said that Campbell probably won't be back on the field practicing in full until August.



Adam Schefter said during a radio hit on 97.5 The Fanatic that "there are teams that believe he will need surgery on his other shoulder after the season." He added: "There are teams that believe he has a knee issue, over time, degenerative."

Obviously, the Eagles liked Campbell enough as a player to select him in the first round, knowing that he has these concerns.

• C Cam Jurgens (back): Jurgens heroically played through a painful back injury in the NFC Championship Game, and then again in the Super Bowl. After the season, he had a procedure done to alleviate nerve pain. He is expected to be good to go for the start of training camp. It's worth noting that this offseason the Eagles signed Jurgens to a four-year contract extension worth $68 million, or $17 million per season, making him the second-highest paid center in the NFL. They wouldn't have done that if they had serious concerns about his health.



• EDGE Nolan Smith (triceps): Smith tore his triceps during the Eagles' Super Bowl win over the Chiefs. He was a limited participant in OTAs and is expected to be a full go for training camp. We covered triceps injuries in depth when Brandon Graham played through his triceps tear in the Super Bowl.



• FB Ben VanSumeren (knee): VanSumeren suffered an unspecified knee injury in the Eagles' Week 12 win over the Rams, ending his season. He was absent for the Eagles' first media-attended practice on May 27, but participated June 4. VanSumeren told PhillyVoice during the week of the Super Bowl that he would be a full go for training camp.



• WR/RS Avery Williams (unknown): Williams worked out on a side field during the team's last OTA session, and looked fine. He played in all 17 games for the Falcons last season.

