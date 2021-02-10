Eagles stay or go: Specialists

In 2020, even the Philadelphia Eagles' specialists underperformed. We'll finish out our "stay or go" series by taking a look at which of their specialists will stay in 2021, and which ones will go.

Jake Elliott

After a very good start to his Eagles career in which he made 85.9 percent of his field goal attempts (74 of 88 in the regular season, and a perfect 11 of 11 in the playoffs), many of which came in extraordinarily clutch situations, Elliott was rewarded with a lucrative five-year contract worth a little over $19 million.

In 2020, Elliott had by far his worst season in the pros, as he was just 14 of 19 (73.7 percent) on his field goal attempts, which included two misses inside the 30. He also missed two PATs.

#JimmyVerdict: There's no question Elliott will be back in 2021, as it would cost more to cut him than keep him, but certainly, he needs a strong bounce back season to keep his job in 2022. Stay .



