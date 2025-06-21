Eagles stock up, stock down: Spring practices edition

Philadelphia Eagles OTAs and minicamp are in the books, and the players won't be out on a practice field as a team again until training camp begins in late July. Here we'll take a look at some players whose stock is up, and down.

Stock up

📈 QB Kyle McCord: You can usually tell pretty quickly if a young quarterback just isn't going to make it. Examples of past players who got off to bad starts and then never recovered were Clayton Thorson and Carson Strong. McCord is not one of those guys. He made several impressive throws over the middle of the field throughout the spring, and seems to carry himself with some swagger and confidence. At a minimum, he is going to make the team.



📈 Tyler Steen: It is anticipated that Steen will have to fend off guys like Kenyon Green, Matt Pryor, Darian Kinnard, and Trevor Keegan for the starting RG spot this summer. But in the spring, he exclusively got all the reps at RG, at least in the media-attended practices. That starting spot is his to lose.

📈 Jalyx Hunt: Throughout his 15-year career, Brandon Graham's motor and mouth were always running at 100 MPH during practice. That may have rubbed off on Hunt, who practiced with outstanding energy throughout the spring. You can often tell which players simply love to play, and Hunt is one of those guys. He makes this list just on pure effort.

📈 CB Kelee Ringo: Ringo just physically looks the part of a starting NFL outside cornerback. He also had an impressive spring, getting hands on a lot of passes, and sticking with receivers deep down the field.

📈 CB Mac McWilliams: Another standout at corner was McWilliams, a rookie fifth-round pick. He got backup slot corner reps behind Cooper DeJean, and like Ringo above, was disruptive at the catch point.

Stock down

📉 S Sydney Brown: Brown got first-team reps, but he had to split them rookie Andrew Mukuba. It was also probably not a great sign for Vic Fangio's trust in Brown when Fangio said that DeJean might play some safety in the base defense.

📉 OL Brett Toth: With Cam Jurgens rehabbing a back injury, Toth got first-team reps at center. Every year the Eagles try Toth at center, and every year he messes up reps because he can't shotgun snap. I know that Jeff Stoutland is the GOAT offensive line coach, but this center experiment should have ended years ago.

📉 OG Trevor Keegan: Keegan was a healthy scratch for almost the entirety of the 2024 season, mainly because he lacks positional versatility, which is ideal if you're a backup offensive lineman. It's not a good sign for Keegan's prospects of adding center duties to his repertoire if Stoutland if still trotting Toth out there to snap ahead of Keegan, who did get a few scattered reps at center.

