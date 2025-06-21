More Sports:

June 21, 2025

Eagles stock up, stock down: Spring practices edition

Kyle McCord looks like he might keep the Quarterback Factory running.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
060325_Kyle-McCord-Jalen-Hurts-EaglesTrainingCamp_ColleenClaggett-1888.jpg Colleen Claggett/For PhillyVoice

Eagles rookie Kyle McCord during OTAs.

Philadelphia Eagles OTAs and minicamp are in the books, and the players won't be out on a practice field as a team again until training camp begins in late July. Here we'll take a look at some players whose stock is up, and down.

Stock up

📈 QB Kyle McCord: You can usually tell pretty quickly if a young quarterback just isn't going to make it. Examples of past players who got off to bad starts and then never recovered were Clayton Thorson and Carson Strong. McCord is not one of those guys. He made several impressive throws over the middle of the field throughout the spring, and seems to carry himself with some swagger and confidence. At a minimum, he is going to make the team.

📈 Tyler Steen: It is anticipated that Steen will have to fend off guys like Kenyon Green, Matt Pryor, Darian Kinnard, and Trevor Keegan for the starting RG spot this summer. But in the spring, he exclusively got all the reps at RG, at least in the media-attended practices. That starting spot is his to lose.

📈 Jalyx Hunt: Throughout his 15-year career, Brandon Graham's motor and mouth were always running at 100 MPH during practice. That may have rubbed off on Hunt, who practiced with outstanding energy throughout the spring. You can often tell which players simply love to play, and Hunt is one of those guys. He makes this list just on pure effort. 

📈 CB Kelee Ringo: Ringo just physically looks the part of a starting NFL outside cornerback. He also had an impressive spring, getting hands on a lot of passes, and sticking with receivers deep down the field. 

📈 CB Mac McWilliams: Another standout at corner was McWilliams, a rookie fifth-round pick. He got backup slot corner reps behind Cooper DeJean, and like Ringo above, was disruptive at the catch point.

MORE: A look at the Eagles' players over 30, and their succession plan for each

Stock down

📉 S Sydney Brown: Brown got first-team reps, but he had to split them rookie Andrew Mukuba. It was also probably not a great sign for Vic Fangio's trust in Brown when Fangio said that DeJean might play some safety in the base defense.

📉 OL Brett Toth: With Cam Jurgens rehabbing a back injury, Toth got first-team reps at center. Every year the Eagles try Toth at center, and every year he messes up reps because he can't shotgun snap. I know that Jeff Stoutland is the GOAT offensive line coach, but this center experiment should have ended years ago.

📉 OG Trevor Keegan: Keegan was a healthy scratch for almost the entirety of the 2024 season, mainly because he lacks positional versatility, which is ideal if you're a backup offensive lineman. It's not a good sign for Keegan's prospects of adding center duties to his repertoire if Stoutland if still trotting Toth out there to snap ahead of Keegan, who did get a few scattered reps at center.

MORE: Eagles' Zack Baun embraces leadership role

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles stock

Videos

Featured

VisitNJ-1200x800_DJI_0860.png

New Jersey beaches that wow every time
Limited - Live Casino - Second City

Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia presents The Second City: 65th Anniversary Tour on Saturday, July 26!

Just In

Must Read

Arts & Culture

City wants feedback on 5 designs for Sadie T.M. Alexander statue

Sadie T.M. Alexander

Sponsored

June 21-22: Manayunk Arts Festival

Limited - Manayunk Arts Fest 2025 - 3

Parenting

How children use screens matters more than how much time they spend on them

Child Screen Time

Movies

David Lynch's film prints, scripts and mugs sold at estate auction

David Lynch auction

Food & Drink

Reading Terminal Market's ice cream festival returns July 12

Ice cream festival

Phillies

Phillies transfer Aaron Nola to 60-day injured list, replace Weston Wilson with Buddy Kennedy

Nola 6.19.25

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved