Eagles stock watch: Andrew Mukuba is a ball hawk, offensive line depth is an issue

The Eagles and Browns technically played a football game on Saturday.

But the score didn't matter, and none of the players most casual football fans have heard of played a single snap.

Still, for a select few rookies, backups and journeymen athletes, Philadelphia's second preseason game of the summer was their own personal playoff game.

Here's a look at a player who stole the show in the 22-13 loss, and a unit that might be a cause for some concern after an ugly afternoon:

Stock up: Andrew Mukuba 📈

Just when it looked like Sydney Brown had the second starting safety spot (opposite Reed Blankenship) sewn up, rookie Andrew Mukuba made it a competition again.

The second-round pick had a delayed start to training camp as he missed a week or so of practices with a shoulder injury that also held him out of the preseason opener against the Bengals. In the meantime, Brown's hard-hitting and aggressive instincts had him looking like a solid choice for the starting job.

But then a bad decision by Cleveland rookie Dillon Gabriel gave Mukuba a gift that he took 75 yards to the end zone for a pick-six:

In contrast to a bevy of Eagles defenders who dropped interceptions last week against Cincinnati, Mukuba made the play. He had five interceptions as a senior at Texas last fall. He also had one earlier in the week against the Browns in joint practices.

It was his first ever pick six, Mukuba revealed later in the Eagles' locker room:

"That was a great feeling I was just in the right position, I read my assignment... I was right there where the [quarterback] was looking," he said, "and I was surprised he was throwing it because I was right there, but he ended up throwing it and as soon as I caught it I had it in my mind I was scoring."

Adding to his preseason turnover total was a recovered fumble later in the second quarter. A bad handoff that saw the football hit the turf gave Mukuba another chance for a takeaway and he scooped it up, helping to set up a Kyle McCord touchdown pass to Ainias Smith.