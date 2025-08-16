Eagles stock watch: Andrew Mukuba is a ball hawk, offensive line depth is an issue

August 16, 2025
The Eagles and Browns technically played a football game on Saturday.
But the score didn't matter, and none of the players most casual football fans have heard of played a single snap.
Still, for a select few rookies, backups and journeymen athletes, Philadelphia's second preseason game of the summer was their own personal playoff game.
Here's a look at a player who stole the show in the 22-13 loss, and a unit that might be a cause for some concern after an ugly afternoon:
Just when it looked like Sydney Brown had the second starting safety spot (opposite Reed Blankenship) sewn up, rookie Andrew Mukuba made it a competition again.
The second-round pick had a delayed start to training camp as he missed a week or so of practices with a shoulder injury that also held him out of the preseason opener against the Bengals. In the meantime, Brown's hard-hitting and aggressive instincts had him looking like a solid choice for the starting job.
But then a bad decision by Cleveland rookie Dillon Gabriel gave Mukuba a gift that he took 75 yards to the end zone for a pick-six:
Andrew Mukuba PICK-6!— NFL (@NFL) August 16, 2025
The @Eagles second-round pick takes Dillon Gabriel's pass to the house.
Watch on @NFLNetwork
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/n5jsRGN4Bw
In contrast to a bevy of Eagles defenders who dropped interceptions last week against Cincinnati, Mukuba made the play. He had five interceptions as a senior at Texas last fall. He also had one earlier in the week against the Browns in joint practices.
It was his first ever pick six, Mukuba revealed later in the Eagles' locker room:
"That was a great feeling I was just in the right position, I read my assignment... I was right there where the [quarterback] was looking," he said, "and I was surprised he was throwing it because I was right there, but he ended up throwing it and as soon as I caught it I had it in my mind I was scoring."
Adding to his preseason turnover total was a recovered fumble later in the second quarter. A bad handoff that saw the football hit the turf gave Mukuba another chance for a takeaway and he scooped it up, helping to set up a Kyle McCord touchdown pass to Ainias Smith.
The Eagles are in need of a ball hawk in the secondary. The departure of C.J. Gardner-Johnson this offseason (via a trade to the Texans) takes away 12 interceptions across his two one-year stints in Philly.
If Mukuba can take advantage of opportunities like this for the rest of August, he could find himself on the field at the Linc when September arrives.
The Eagles have one of the best offensive lines in football, year in and year out. And typically they have a backup swing tackle who is good enough to start on most NFL teams, some developmental rookies with high potential and reliable spot starters to cover the inevitable wear and tear to Pro Bowlers Lane Johnson, Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson and Cam Jurgens.
This year, the depth seems a little thin.
Kendall Lamm, Brett Toth, Drew Kendall, Darian Kinnard and Matt Pryor were the starting five on Saturday, with some real stakes in play. Roster spots, and even a potential Week 1 start for the recovering Dickerson are up for grabs. There don't appear to be many answers, at least from the guys who played the majority of the game.
The Browns' backup pass rushers manhandled the Eagles all day, forcing numerous pressures and QB hits. One particularly bad pressure in the first drive set in motion a positively zany play that saw a pass go for negative-14 yards after being tipped by the defense, batted by two O-linemen and then inexplicably caught by A.J. Dillon for a big loss that led to a punt.
Later in the first half, Dorian Thompson-Robinson was brought down for an ugly sack.
The offensive line's worst blemish was this disastrous pick-six — that was hardly DTR's fault:
Julian Okwara 🤝 K.J. Henry#CLEvsPHI on NFLN, @WEWS & NFL+ pic.twitter.com/hqHXUTy9gE— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 16, 2025
Pryor was flagged for a false start in the red zone a couple of possessions earlier (moving the Eagles back from the four to the nine-yard line) but McCord's touchdown pass bailed him out on that drive. Kendall was flagged for a false start to begin the second half.
Philadelphia has the best offensive line coach in the game in Jeff Stoutland, and history suggests they'll get it figured out. But the best remedy could be for the starters to stay as healthy as possible this coming season.
