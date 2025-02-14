The Eagles parade was a must-see event for these Penn State alums who missed the 2018 Super Bowl celebration

When the Eagles paraded through Philadelphia in 2018, Massimo Cusumano was stuck in class at Penn State University.

So when the Birds won the 2025 Super Bowl, blowing out the Kansas City Chiefs, Cusumano, 26, knew he had to make it to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway for the parade.

"The vibes here are awesome," Cusumano said Friday morning as he took in the scene around him at Eakins Oval.

Hours before the Eagles got to the Philadelphia Museum of Art, thousands of fans milled about, sipping beers and smoking cigars, as they awaited the team's arrival. Venders hawked T-shirts and other merchandise. Some fans relaxed in lawn chairs or sat on blankets. Scattered E-A-G-L-E-S chants could be heard. Everyone was happy.

For Penn State alums like Cusumano and his friend, Julia Young, 29, the Eagles' 2025 championship was particularly special due to the contributions of running back Saquon Barkely, who spent three seasons in Happy Valley.

Barkley signed with the Eagles last spring after spending the first six years of his NFL career with the New York Giants. With the Birds, he was an invaluable part of the offense, rushing for 2,005 yards and 13 touchdowns.

"When we found out Saquon was coming to the Eagles, I literally cried," Young said.

Young, of Fairmount, and Cusumano, of Cinnaminson Township, New Jersey, had watched Barkley during his time with the Nittany Lions. They said they were looking forward to hearing Barkley address the crowds, among other Eagles.

As the parade began in South Philly at 11 a.m., Barkley was on foot, giving high fives to fans along South Broad Street.

Young, who also had missed the 2018 parade, had wondered down to the art museum area Thursday night to spot out the best places to watch the parade and speeches. At 7:30 p.m., she saw people who had set up a tent with some chairs.

Young, Cusumano and their friends ended up on the north side of Eakins Oval, not far from the art museum. It was a "perfect" spot, Young said.

"It's hard to explain to anyone who isn't an Eagles fan," Young said, of the energy of the crowd. "We get a bad rap, but that's because we love the team and city so much."