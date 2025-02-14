More News:

February 14, 2025

The Eagles parade was a must-see event for these Penn State alums who missed the 2018 Super Bowl celebration

Massimo Cusumano and Julia Young staked out a spot at Eakins Oval early Friday morning to watch Saquon Barkley and others address the fans.

John Kopp
By John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff
Celebrations Eagles
Eagles Fans Super Bowl John Kopp/PhillyVoice

Massimo Cusumano, left, and Julia Young, missed the 2018 Eagles parade while students at Penn State University. They made sure to get to Eakins Oval early Friday to get a good spot for the 2025 celebration.

When the Eagles paraded through Philadelphia in 2018, Massimo Cusumano was stuck in class at Penn State University.

So when the Birds won the 2025 Super Bowl, blowing out the Kansas City Chiefs, Cusumano, 26, knew he had to make it to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway for the parade. 

Eagles Super Bowl parade: The people, sights and sounds along the route from South Philly to the art museum

"The vibes here are awesome," Cusumano said Friday morning as he took in the scene around him at Eakins Oval. 

Hours before the Eagles got to the Philadelphia Museum of Art, thousands of fans milled about, sipping beers and smoking cigars, as they awaited the team's arrival. Venders hawked T-shirts and other merchandise. Some fans relaxed in lawn chairs or sat on blankets. Scattered E-A-G-L-E-S chants could be heard. Everyone was happy. 

For Penn State alums like Cusumano and his friend, Julia Young, 29, the Eagles' 2025 championship was particularly special due to the contributions of running back Saquon Barkely, who spent three seasons in Happy Valley. 

Barkley signed with the Eagles last spring after spending the first six years of his NFL career with the New York Giants. With the Birds, he was an invaluable part of the offense, rushing for 2,005 yards and 13 touchdowns. 

"When we found out Saquon was coming to the Eagles, I literally cried," Young said. 

Young, of Fairmount, and Cusumano, of Cinnaminson Township, New Jersey, had watched Barkley during his time with the Nittany Lions. They said they were looking forward to hearing Barkley address the crowds, among other Eagles. 

As the parade began in South Philly at 11 a.m., Barkley was on foot, giving high fives to fans along South Broad Street. 

Young, who also had missed the 2018 parade, had wondered down to the art museum area Thursday night to spot out the best places to watch the parade and speeches. At 7:30 p.m., she saw people who had set up a tent with some chairs. 

Young, Cusumano and their friends ended up on the north side of Eakins Oval, not far from the art museum. It was a "perfect" spot, Young said. 

"It's hard to explain to anyone who isn't an Eagles fan," Young said, of the energy of the crowd. "We get a bad rap, but that's because we love the team and city so much."

John Kopp

John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff

john@phillyvoice.com

Read more Celebrations Eagles Philadelphia Parades Super Bowl LIX Penn State University Saquon Barkley

Videos

Featured

Limited - Tourism Ireland - Festival Dublin

Experience the spirit of St. Patrick: Ireland’s legendary celebration awaits
Limited - Rite Aid Pharmacist Helping Customer

My pharmacist can do that? 5 services you didn’t know your pharmacy provides

Just In

Must Read

Recreation

700 pounds of confetti will fly at Eagles Super Bowl parade

Eagles parade Confetti

Sponsored

My pharmacist can do that? 5 services you didn’t know your pharmacy provides

Limited - Rite Aid Pharmacists

Streaming

What to stream: 'The Host,' 'Sly Lives!' and 'The Nice Guys'

Streaming guide

Health News

Canned tuna sold at Trader Joe's, Walmart recalled due to food poisoning risk

Canned Tuna REcall

Weekend

What to do this weekend: Super Bowl parade and a Gritty crawl

Weekend guide

Eagles

These Eagles were special. Now they're immortal.

Eagles-Super-Bowl-59-Celebration-NFL-2025.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved