Photos: Eagles fans celebrate Valentine's Day, troll Chiefs with creative Super Bowl parade signs

The Eagles sent a message to the Kansas City Chiefs and the rest of the NFL with their performance at the Super Bowl, and fans here had responses of their own that were on display at Friday's victory parade.

Here are photos of some of the signs we saw:

Aidan Gallo/for PhillyVoice Two winning smiles in South Philly at the Super Bowl Parade, one from Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and another from a hopeful Valentine.

MORE: Photos of the best costumes worn at the Eagles Super Bowl parade

Aidan Gallo/for PhillyVoice An Eagles fan holds up a Valentine's Day-themed poster at Broad and Ritner streets, during the Super Bowl parade on Friday.

Aidan Gallo/for PhillyVoice Eagles fans appreciate you, Saquon Barkley.

Kristin Hunt/PhillyVoice An Eagles fan in South Philly at the Super Bowl parade holds a sign with picture of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes looking sad. The Eagles beat the Chiefs 40-22.

MORE: Here are the songs Eagles fans had on their playlists for the Super Bowl parade

Aidan Gallo/for PhillyVoice It's not really a sign, but it is made of cardboard. From left, Bobby Simone, David Gonzales and Lisa Gonzales pose with an Elvis Presley cutout wearing a Brian Dawkins jersey at the Eagles Super Bowl parade on Friday.

Michaela Althouse/PhillyVoice I before E, except after C ... the person who made this sign with a NSFW message for the Kansas City Chiefs forgot to use spellcheck. The Eagles defeated the Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX.

MORE: Eagles fans get married on Benjamin Franklin Parkway during Super Bowl parade