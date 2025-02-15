More Culture:

February 15, 2025

Photos: Eagles fans celebrate Valentine's Day, troll Chiefs with creative Super Bowl parade signs

Fans brought messages for Kansas City, Saquon Barkley and even a cardboard Elvis to Friday's championship celebration

By PhillyVoice Staff
Celebrations Signs
Eagles signs proud Aidan Gallo/for PhillyVoice

The tens of thousand of Eagles fans who lined the Super Bowl parade route are more than a little proud of the hometeam. A fan held up this sign Friday near Broad and Wolf streets in South Philly.

The Eagles sent a message to the Kansas City Chiefs and the rest of the NFL with their performance at the Super Bowl, and fans here had responses of their own that were on display at Friday's victory parade.

Here are photos of some of the signs we saw:

Eagles signs HurtsAidan Gallo/for PhillyVoice

Two winning smiles in South Philly at the Super Bowl Parade, one from Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and another from a hopeful Valentine.


Eagles signs valentinesAidan Gallo/for PhillyVoice

An Eagles fan holds up a Valentine's Day-themed poster at Broad and Ritner streets, during the Super Bowl parade on Friday.


Eagles signs Saquon BarkleyAidan Gallo/for PhillyVoice

Eagles fans appreciate you, Saquon Barkley.


Eagles signs mahomesKristin Hunt/PhillyVoice

An Eagles fan in South Philly at the Super Bowl parade holds a sign with picture of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes looking sad. The Eagles beat the Chiefs 40-22.


Eagles signs elvisAidan Gallo/for PhillyVoice

It's not really a sign, but it is made of cardboard. From left, Bobby Simone, David Gonzales and Lisa Gonzales pose with an Elvis Presley cutout wearing a Brian Dawkins jersey at the Eagles Super Bowl parade on Friday.


eagles sign misspelledMichaela Althouse/PhillyVoice

I before E, except after C ... the person who made this sign with a NSFW message for the Kansas City Chiefs forgot to use spellcheck. The Eagles defeated the Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX.


Eagles signs funeralKristin Hunt/PhillyVoice

Looking closely at the sign outside Baldi Funeral Home, Broad and Reed streets in South Philly, it appears to have been repurposed from Super Bowl LII to celebrate Super Bowl LIX.


PhillyVoice Staff

