Here are photos of some of the best costumes at the Eagles Super Bowl parade

There were two main ways Eagle's fans at the Super Bowl parade showed their creativity – the messages on signs they waived as the team rolled pass and the outfits they wore.

Outfits? Really we're talking about costumes, because for some fans, just wearing green is not enough.

MORE: Eagles fans found some creative ways to watch the Super Bowl parade | Eagles fans brought their pets to the Super Bowl parade

"I just felt like I needed to wear it." said Nadina Rocco, 23, who watched the parade at Broad and Dickinson Streets in South Philly. She was dressed in an inflatable bald eagle costume.

"I knew I needed to wear something special," Rocco said. "I got it after (the Eagles won) because I didn't know if we were going to have the parade, but I knew they were gonna win!"

She moved to Philadelphia almost two years ago from San Diego to attend the University of Pennsylvania and get a masters degree in environmental science.

"I think it's like the best city, I think it's so underrated," Rocco said about Philly. "I think it has so much love and amazing people. So I'm very happy to be here, and I see myself here for a long time."

Kristin Hunt/PhillyVoice Nadina Rocco, 23, sports and inflatable Eagle costume in South Philly during the Super Bowl parade.

Brian Rivers followed a more traditional route to wearing his costume, at least for someone from Philadelphia. He's a mummer, and has been for 23 years

"... (A)nd I'm only 23 years old. I was born into it. I am the third generation of mummers," said Rivers, who grew up in Delco, lived for a stint in Montgomery County and now resides in Wildwood.

Rivers is a member of the Froggy Carr New Year's Brigade. For the Eagles Super Bowl celebration he repurposed a Grinch-themed costume the club had worn during a past New Year's Day strut.

"I decided to wear this suit because we stole that Super Bowl from Kansas City," Rivers said. "We stopped that three-peat." Kristin Hunt/PhillyVoice Kristin Hunt/PhillyVoice Brian Rivers, 23, a third-generation Mummer, dusted off his old How the Grinch Stole Christmas-themed costume on Friday.

The inspiration for Justin Rosenbaum's outfit was part mummers and a lot of Super Bowl LII. On Friday he donned a pillowy mummers headdress with shamrock affixed to the front – just like the one Jason Kelce wore during the 2018 parade – and a fur coat, à la Eagles defensive end Chris Long, another member of the 2018 championship team.

"My son, he was 1 month old during the last parade," Rosenbaum, from Glen Mills, said. "So now he'll remember this. It's a great experience. We love the Eagles. We love the city. It's great to be here."

He and his son stayed in a hotel Thursday night and were watching the parade from South Broad Street.

"We used to live in South Philly. So, this is our old 'hood and it just makes sense to be here," Rosenbaum said.

He had bought the hat at a costume store on Columbus Boulevard to wear to WrestleMania last year, and the fur coat was part of a Halloween costume from four years ago when he dressed up as Long, he said. Kristin Hunt/PhillyVoice Kristin Hunt/PhillyVoice Justin Rosenbaum, 36, traveled to the parade from Glen Mills with his son, who was 1-month old the last time the Eagles won the Super Bowl in 2018.

Here are more photos of Eagles fans in costumes at the Super Bowl parade:

Aidan Gallo/for PhillyVoice Donna, left, and Leslie Stevens take cover under a couple of mummers-style umbrella near Broad and Catharine streets in South Philly. They arrived at the parade route at 4 a.m. Friday morning.

Aidan Gallo/for PhillyVoice An Eagles fan wears a giant cartoonish Eagle head at Friday's Super Bowl parade.

Michael Tanenbaum/PhillyVoice Dominique Velasquez dresses as an eagle and carries a replica Lombardi Trophy during the Eagles 2025 Super Bowl parade.

Aidan Gallo/for PhillyVoice Brennen Dickerson, 33, wears a Jason-Kelce-inspired mummers costume at Broad and Ellsworth.