More Culture:

February 15, 2025

Here are photos of some of the best costumes at the Eagles Super Bowl parade

Some fans came dressed as mummers, others were inspired by the Birds' mascot. But everyone who dressed up was expressing their joy through their outfits.

By Kristin Hunt and Jon Tuleya
Fashion Eagles
Eagles costume luchador Aidan Gallo/for PhillyVoice

An unidentified Eagles fan near Broad and Ellsworth street wears a luchador mask and a Brandon Graham jersey to Friday's Super Bowl parade.

There were two main ways Eagle's fans at the Super Bowl parade showed their creativity – the messages on signs they waived as the team rolled pass and the outfits they wore.

Outfits? Really we're talking about costumes, because for some fans, just wearing green is not enough.

MORE: Eagles fans found some creative ways to watch the Super Bowl parade  |  Eagles fans brought their pets to the Super Bowl parade

"I just felt like I needed to wear it." said Nadina Rocco, 23, who watched the parade at Broad and Dickinson Streets in South Philly. She was dressed in an inflatable bald eagle costume.

"I knew I needed to wear something special," Rocco said. "I got it after (the Eagles won) because I didn't know if we were going to have the parade, but I knew they were gonna win!"

She moved to Philadelphia almost two years ago from San Diego to attend the University of Pennsylvania and get a masters degree in environmental science. 

"I think it's like the best city, I think it's so underrated," Rocco said about Philly. "I think it has so much love and amazing people. So I'm very happy to be here, and I see myself here for a long time."

Eagles costume inflateKristin Hunt/PhillyVoice

Nadina Rocco, 23, sports and inflatable Eagle costume in South Philly during the Super Bowl parade.

Brian Rivers followed a more traditional route to wearing his costume, at least for someone from Philadelphia. He's a mummer, and has been for 23 years

"... (A)nd I'm only 23 years old. I was born into it. I am the third generation of mummers," said Rivers, who grew up in Delco, lived for a stint in Montgomery County and now resides in Wildwood.

Rivers is a member of the Froggy Carr New Year's Brigade. For the Eagles Super Bowl celebration he repurposed a Grinch-themed costume the club had worn during a past New Year's Day strut. 

"I decided to wear this suit because we stole that Super Bowl from Kansas City," Rivers said. "We stopped that three-peat."

Eagles costume grinchKristin Hunt/PhillyVoice

Brian Rivers, 23, a third-generation Mummer, dusted off his old How the Grinch Stole Christmas-themed costume on Friday.

The inspiration for Justin Rosenbaum's outfit was part mummers and a lot of Super Bowl LII. On Friday he donned a pillowy mummers headdress with shamrock affixed to the front – just like the one Jason Kelce wore during the 2018 parade – and a fur coat, à la Eagles defensive end Chris Long, another member of the 2018 championship team.

"My son, he was 1 month old during the last parade," Rosenbaum, from Glen Mills, said. "So now he'll remember this. It's a great experience. We love the Eagles. We love the city. It's great to be here."

He and his son stayed in a hotel Thursday night and were watching the parade from South Broad Street. 

"We used to live in South Philly. So, this is our old 'hood and it just makes sense to be here," Rosenbaum said.

He had bought the hat at a costume store on Columbus Boulevard to wear to WrestleMania last year, and the fur coat was part of a Halloween costume from four years ago when he dressed up as Long, he said.

eagles fan furKristin Hunt/PhillyVoice

Justin Rosenbaum, 36, traveled to the parade from Glen Mills with his son, who was 1-month old the last time the Eagles won the Super Bowl in 2018.

Here are more photos of Eagles fans in costumes at the Super Bowl parade:

eagles costumes umbrellaAidan Gallo/for PhillyVoice

Donna, left, and Leslie Stevens take cover under a couple of mummers-style umbrella near Broad and Catharine streets in South Philly. They arrived at the parade route at 4 a.m. Friday morning.


Eagles costume eagleAidan Gallo/for PhillyVoice

An Eagles fan wears a giant cartoonish Eagle head at Friday's Super Bowl parade.


Eagles Parade 2025 Swoop CostumeMichael Tanenbaum/PhillyVoice

Dominique Velasquez dresses as an eagle and carries a replica Lombardi Trophy during the Eagles 2025 Super Bowl parade.


Eagles costume beardAidan Gallo/for PhillyVoice

Brennen Dickerson, 33, wears a Jason-Kelce-inspired mummers costume at Broad and Ellsworth.


Eagles costume hammerAidan Gallo/for PhillyVoice

Chris 'The Moose' Cunningham shows off his custom Eagles hammer at Broad and Reed streets during the Super Bowl parade.


Kristin Hunt and Jon Tuleya

Read more Fashion Eagles Philadelphia Costumes South Philly Center City Super Bowl LIX Parades Broad Street

Videos

Featured

Limited - Tourism Ireland - Festival Dublin

Experience the spirit of St. Patrick: Ireland’s legendary celebration awaits
Limited - Rite Aid Pharmacist Helping Customer

My pharmacist can do that? 5 services you didn’t know your pharmacy provides

Just In

Must Read

Recreation

700 pounds of confetti will fly at Eagles Super Bowl parade

Eagles parade Confetti

Sponsored

My pharmacist can do that? 5 services you didn’t know your pharmacy provides

Limited - Rite Aid Pharmacists

Streaming

What to stream: 'The Host,' 'Sly Lives!' and 'The Nice Guys'

Streaming guide

Health News

Canned tuna sold at Trader Joe's, Walmart recalled due to food poisoning risk

Canned Tuna REcall

Weekend

What to do this weekend: Super Bowl parade and a Gritty crawl

Weekend guide

Eagles

These Eagles were special. Now they're immortal.

Eagles-Super-Bowl-59-Celebration-NFL-2025.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved