February 14, 2025

Eagles fans brought their pets to the Super Bowl parade

Dogs in green jerseys were part of the festivities, even if they only observed from afar.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles Parade dog Kristin Hunt/PhillyVoice

Valkyrie joined her mom on a Friday morning stroll along Tasker Street before the Eagles parade kicked off in South Philly.

Humans weren't the only ones cheering the NFL champions Friday at the Super Bowl parade. Dogs also took to the streets in their finest Eagles gear for the occasion.

Many people took their pups out for a walk in the hours prior to the parade, dressing them in doggie jerseys to show their hometown pride. 

MOREHere are the songs Eagles fans had on their playlists for the Super Bowl parade

Shelley Aragoncillo had no plans to bring her rescue Valkyrie, whom she believes is about 6 years old, to the barriers on Broad Street. But she felt they would be attending in spirit, thanks to their home's proximity on Tasker Street in South Philadelphia.

Dog Eagles jerseyKristin Hunt/PhillyVoice

South Philly resident Shelley Aragoncillo rescued Valkyrie about a year ago. She took the dog for a walk prior to the Eagles parade on Friday morning.


Lucy and her owner Ian Campbell made it down to the sidewalk on South Broad Street, where crowds had gathered in anticipation around 9 a.m., as part of a reconnaissance mission for their entire family.

"Honestly, we are just coming to check out the parade before my wife and my daughter come up," Campbell said. "We didn't know how crazy it was going to be. I was here for the first one, and it was nuts. I'm a dad now, so you gotta check."

Eagles fan dogKristin Hunt/PhillyVoice

Ian Campbell brought his dog, Lucy, to Broad Street before the Eagles Super Bowl parade officially kicked off.


Campbell was feeling confident about the "great vibe" and planned to return. Lucy, who is almost 4, was regrettably not attired in Eagles gear, because her family can't find anything in her size.

"We'll figure that out one of these days," Campbell said.

A young pup named Pogi was in the center of the action. The dog, just shy of 2 years old, made instant friends with passersby near Broad and Reed streets. His owner Junior Yebra — sporting an enormous Eagles cap, jacket and chain — had dressed Pogi to match in his own Eagles jersey, black hoodie and personalized gold chain.

"He's the biggest Eagles dog fan you'll ever meet," Yebra said. "He's got a lot of Eagles stuff. Toys, hoodies, chains."

Eagles Parade 2025 DogsKristin Hunt/PhillyVoice

Junior Yebra, 48, brought his dog Pogi, who turns 2 in April, to the Eagles 2025 Super Bowl championship parade.


This wasn't Yerba's first Super Bowl parade; the native Philadelphian watched the 2018 procession from the same stretch of Broad Street. But it was a new experience for Pogi, who seemed to be taking the chaos in stride. Maybe the social media star is just used to attention. As Yerba was quick to tell the dog's new fans, Pogi is on TikTok and Instagram.

Have a news tip? Let us know.

