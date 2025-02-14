Eagles fans brought their pets to the Super Bowl parade

Humans weren't the only ones cheering the NFL champions Friday at the Super Bowl parade. Dogs also took to the streets in their finest Eagles gear for the occasion.

Many people took their pups out for a walk in the hours prior to the parade, dressing them in doggie jerseys to show their hometown pride.

Shelley Aragoncillo had no plans to bring her rescue Valkyrie, whom she believes is about 6 years old, to the barriers on Broad Street. But she felt they would be attending in spirit, thanks to their home's proximity on Tasker Street in South Philadelphia.

Kristin Hunt/PhillyVoice South Philly resident Shelley Aragoncillo rescued Valkyrie about a year ago. She took the dog for a walk prior to the Eagles parade on Friday morning.

Lucy and her owner Ian Campbell made it down to the sidewalk on South Broad Street, where crowds had gathered in anticipation around 9 a.m., as part of a reconnaissance mission for their entire family.

"Honestly, we are just coming to check out the parade before my wife and my daughter come up," Campbell said. "We didn't know how crazy it was going to be. I was here for the first one, and it was nuts. I'm a dad now, so you gotta check."

Kristin Hunt/PhillyVoice Ian Campbell brought his dog, Lucy, to Broad Street before the Eagles Super Bowl parade officially kicked off.

Campbell was feeling confident about the "great vibe" and planned to return. Lucy, who is almost 4, was regrettably not attired in Eagles gear, because her family can't find anything in her size.

"We'll figure that out one of these days," Campbell said.

A young pup named Pogi was in the center of the action. The dog, just shy of 2 years old, made instant friends with passersby near Broad and Reed streets. His owner Junior Yebra — sporting an enormous Eagles cap, jacket and chain — had dressed Pogi to match in his own Eagles jersey, black hoodie and personalized gold chain.

"He's the biggest Eagles dog fan you'll ever meet," Yebra said. "He's got a lot of Eagles stuff. Toys, hoodies, chains."

Kristin Hunt/PhillyVoice Junior Yebra, 48, brought his dog Pogi, who turns 2 in April, to the Eagles 2025 Super Bowl championship parade.

This wasn't Yerba's first Super Bowl parade; the native Philadelphian watched the 2018 procession from the same stretch of Broad Street. But it was a new experience for Pogi, who seemed to be taking the chaos in stride. Maybe the social media star is just used to attention. As Yerba was quick to tell the dog's new fans, Pogi is on TikTok and Instagram.

