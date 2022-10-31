More Sports:

October 31, 2022

Eagles-Texans: A look at the odds

The 7-0 Eagles are, unsurprisingly, heavy favorites against the 1-5-1 Texans

By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Jalen-Hurts-Pass-Eagles-Minkah-Fitzpatrick-Steelers-NFL-Week-8 Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts throws with Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick in coverage during the first quarter Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

This week will be moving a million miles an hour. 

That goes for the Eagles, who will be on short rest with a Thursday night matchup set down in Houston, and Philadelphia as a whole with the Phillies returning home for the World Series and the Union advancing to the MLS Cup.

As far as the Thursday night game is concerned, the Eagles are coming off a 35-13 pummeling of the Pittsburgh Steelers, are still the last undefeated team in the NFL at 7-0, and will face a Texans team at the bottom of a rather unimpressive AFC South at 1-5-1.

Unsurprisingly, the Eagles are huge favorites again.

A look at the odds across several sportsbooks:

 Book Spread Money LineTotal (O/U) 
DraftKings PHI -13.5  PHI -750
HOU +550		43.5
FanDuel  PHI -13PHI -770
HOU +540 		 43.5
BetMGM PHI -13.5 PHI -800
HOU +550		44
UniBetPHI -13PHI -835
HOU +525 		 44
 PointsBetPHI -13  PHI -750
HOU +500		44

Against the struggling Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, the Eagles came out firing on both sides of the ball.

Jalen Hurts threw for four touchdowns, three of them on big passes to A.J. Brown, and the defense sacked rookie QB Kenny Pickett six times while holding the Steelers to just 13 points.

The Texans, meanwhile, got run over by Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans. The star running back rushed for 219 yards and two touchdowns while Houston struggled to do much of anything with the ball.

Rookie DT Jordan Davis is going to be out for a while with a high-ankle sprain, but the Eagles should go into Thursday night relatively healthy and with a group that has already fed on weaker competition coming off the bye. 

The Texans don't have all that much going for them right now, but they'll have red helmets at least.

Elsewhere in the sports-betting world, Hurts now has the highest odds of winning Offensive Player of the Year at +300, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Nick Tricome
